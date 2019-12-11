Holiday Happenings – 12/12/19

THURSDAY 12.12

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

FREE FAMILY CHRISTMAS EVENT WITH ONE MORE CHILD AND FLORIDA BAPTIST CHILDREN’S HOMES 5:30-7:30 p.m. FBCH and One More Child Pensacola Campus, 1000 Chemstrand Road. onemorechild.org

PENSACOLA OPERA HOLIDAY PARTY 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wine, food and performances. The Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 7:30 p.m. $10. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

FRIDAY 12.13

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

HOT GLASS COLD BREW: UGLY SWEATER PARTY 6-9 p.m. $20-$30. Wear your best “ugly holiday gear.” First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

ESCAMBIA COUNTY HOLIDAY YOUTH EXTRAVAGANZA 6:30-8:30 p.m. Singing, dancing, giveaways and more. Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St.

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION 6:30 p.m. Christmas cookies and hot chocolate will be served along with Christmas songs. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

GULF BREEZE HIGH SCHOOL DRAMA PRESENTS: ELF THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. $16. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. lyceum.pensacolastate.edu

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS PRESENTS: CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST 7:30 p.m. $15 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free to UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 7:30 p.m. $10. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

BARS > BS NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS 8 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

SATURDAY 12.14

HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS AT VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK Event begins at 9 a.m. with Wreaths Across America, Toys for Tots toy collection from 2-5 p.m., Pensacola Opera chorus performance from 3:30-5 p.m., Santa arrival at 4 p.m. and Christmas tree lighting at 4:45 p.m. Veteran’s Memorial Park, 200 S. 10th Ave. veteransmemorialparkpensacola.org

CHRISTMAS ZOOBILEE 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gbzoo.com

SANTA ROSA FARMER’S MARKET WINTERFEST 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 6451 Park Ave., Milton.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $10-$15, $10 bottomless mimosas. Jo’s, as always, 501 N. Ninth Ave.facebook.com/asalwaysatduh

HOLIDAY YOGA SWEAT AND SWEETS 10-11:30 a.m. $10. Pensacola Athletic Center, 7700 US-98.

WINTER VIBES MARKET 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/beawildlemon

DECK THE HALLS: A HOLIDAY LUNCH EVENT 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Traditional carols performed by Pensacola Opera. Limited seating; reserve your table by calling 469-9898. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

FLORA-BAMA SANTA DROP 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Watch Santa drop-in from the sky, kid’s crafts and live music. Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com/santa-drop

OPEN STUDIO: HOLIDAY CRAFTS 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $6 per person, free to PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

SANTA’S PUPPY PARTY 1-3 p.m. Meet adoptable puppies from local shelters. Downtown Pensacola, 223 S. Palafox.

GULF BREEZE HIGH SCHOOL DRAMA PRESENTS: ELF THE MUSICAL 2:30 p.m. $16. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. lyceum.pensacolastate.edu

SANTA DAY AT PERFECT PLAIN 3-6 p.m. Free photos with Santa. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

CHRISTMAS PARADE PRE-PARTY 3 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

SANTA PAWS AND PINTS 3-6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

POLAR EXPRESS PAJAMA PARTY 3:30 p.m. $7 a person. Enjoy “The Polar Express” on the IMAX screen. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

GRINCH MINI TOUR Times starting at 5 p.m. $9-$15. Book times Dec. 14, 18-23. pensacolawinterfest.org/grinch-tour-on-christmas-week

COX CHRISTMAS PARADE 5:15-8:15 p.m. Downtown Pensacola. coxpensacolachristmasparade.org

A LITTLE WOMEN CHRISTMAS 7-9:30 p.m. $22-$27. The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. shininglightplayers.com

GULF BREEZE HIGH SCHOOL DRAMA PRESENTS: ELF THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. $16. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. lyceum.pensacolastate.edu

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS PRESENTS: CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST 7:30 p.m. $15 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free to UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 7:30 p.m. $10. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

SUNDAY 12.15

CHRISTMAS ZOOBILEE 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gbzoo.com

BRUNCH WITH SANTA 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 165 Ft. Pickens Road.

CHRISTMAS YOGA 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free with non-perishable donation to Manna Food Pantry. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS PRESENTS: CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST 2:30 p.m. $15 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS 2:30 p.m. $7-$18, free to UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 2:30 p.m. $10. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET 3 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

POLAR EXPRESS PAJAMA PARTY 3:30 p.m. $7 a person. Enjoy “The Polar Express” on the IMAX screen. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd., navalaviationmuseum.org

HOLIDAY SING-A-LONG 5-6 p.m. Free, non-perishable food donations will be collected for Manna Food Pantries. The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox St. facebook.com/choralsocietyofpensacola

MONDAY 12.16

SECOND ANNUAL HOLIDAY HARRY POTTER TRIVIA 6-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

SEWING 101: THE CHRISTMAS STOCKING 5:30-7:30 p.m. $25. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

TUESDAY 12.17

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

CHRISTMAS JAZZ CONCERT 6:30 p.m. $25-$40. Featuring Gino Rosaria and Karen Briggs. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JINGLE BINGE CHRISTMAS MOVIES TRIVIA 7:30 p.m. $500 in game prizes, tacky Christmas sweater contest. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 12.18

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

POLAR EXPRESS MINI TOUR $10-$17. Book times through Dec. 24. pensacolawinterfest.org/polar-express-tour-on-christmas-week

PENSACOLA GUITAR INSTRUCTION ROCKING STUDENT CHRISTMAS CONCERT 6-7:30 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

PENSACOLA CINEMA ART PRESENTS: IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE 7 p.m. $5, cash only. The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com