Winners & Losers – 12/12/19

Winners

Fredric G. Levin

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute last month honored the Pensacola attorney for his $2 million donation to establish the Fredric G. Levin Endowment in Translational Cancer Research and support the Presidential Initiatives Fund through the Pan-Mass Challenge. The gift makes for a total of $4 million in donations Levin has contributed to the institutions where he was treated for cancer. Levin was diagnosed with cancer in January 2016, and his tumor was surgically removed at Brigham and Women’s Hospital several months later. In 2017, he donated $2 million for the Fredric G. Levin Distinguished Chair in Thoracic Surgery and Lung Cancer Research at the hospital.

Stephanie Torres

The Tate High School graduate and former culinary specialist in the U.S. Coast Guard won the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge.” She received a $10,000 grand prize. Since leaving the Coast Guard, she runs the Little Love Cookie Company in Hialeah, Fla.

U.S. Money Reserve

For Veterans Day, U.S. Money Reserve presented the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation with a check for $60,000 and a commemorative gold and silver coin series to benefit the upcoming completion of the World War I exhibit entitled “The Great War” at the museum. The interactive exhibit, set to debut in 2021, will honor the service and sacrifice made by those Americans who served during World War I. The commemorative series of five coins honor the end of World War I and will be displayed as part of the exhibit.

Losers

School District Administration

Some in the community might see nothing is wrong if a female teacher has sex with a male student. We have no idea how common it is for teachers, male or female, to do so with those they are supposed to nurture. However, the district administration knew about such allegations regarding a teacher a year ago. The teacher actually claimed she was being extorted because of her relationship with a student and even made a payment. Then the case was closed because the witnesses came up with different explanations, and the victim claimed nothing happened. The teacher was promoted and held a district job until she was arrested last week.

Visit Florida

The state’s tourism agency is under fire again. Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva continues to lead the charge against funding for Visit Florida. In a newspaper column, he pointed out that nearly all of the 67 counties collect the local option tourist taxes and spend that money on tourism marketing and other activities. In 2019, Florida’s counties collected over $1 billion in revenue. Oliva dismissed concerns that tourism would be hurt without Visit Florida’s promotional efforts, saying tourism growth in the state has stemmed from factors such as people having more disposable income. Proponents of the agency have argued that 1% growth in tourism in the third quarter of this year, after the funding reduction went into effect, is a sign that tourism is slowing and that more marketing is needed.