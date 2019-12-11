How to Have Affordable Housing

By Jeremy Morrison

As they do every so often, officials with the city of Pensacola and Escambia County held a joint meeting this month to discuss issues of common interest.

“It is always important and a great opportunity for all entities and stakeholders to get together and discuss the business of our city and our county,” said Pensacola City Council President Jewel Cannada-Wynn.

Escambia County officials used the joint meeting to discuss the process and current status of securing RESTORE funds, which is money stemming from environmental fines related to the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition to diving into a slate of newer projects into which the county is putting its energies, two projects that the city is heavily invested in—the restoration of Carpenters Creek and the development of the Hollice T. Williams Greenway Park—were also detailed.

Much of the meeting though was dedicated to the sole issue the city put on the day’s agenda. Mayor Grover Robinson and members of the Pensacola City Council used the occasion to stress the importance of ensuring that the area has an adequate stock of affordable housing. They expressed a desire to create 500 units of housing over the next five years within reach for citizens in the lower income bracket and asked their county counterparts to do the same.

The ensuing discussion traversed multiple layers of the affordable housing issue, ranging from defining affordable for the area to matters intertwined, such as equipping people with the skills they need to attain employment that pays enough to afford available housing stock.

What is Affordable, Anyways?

Kerrith Fiddler, Pensacola’s assistant city administrator, began his presentation on affordable housing with a basic question—but a question without an easy answer.

“So, what is affordable housing?” Fiddler asked. “What may be affordable for you may not be affordable to me.”

Fiddler continued, defining affordable in mathematical terms and laying out some statistics to put the issue in context for the local region. An affordable housing scenario, for example, doesn’t constitute more than 30% of a household’s annual income, and that’s including costs like insurance and utilities. And the average annual household income in Pensacola is listed as $46,569.

“We are in a housing crisis as far as affordability,” noted Cannada-Wynn, explaining that someone making $15 an hour would not be able to find a three-bedroom dwelling for their family for less than around $1,200.

In an effort to address this issue, the city is looking to establish an affordable housing task force. The task force’s purpose will be to assess how local governments can help ease the affordable housing math in the region. Ultimately, the city has set a goal of developing 500 units of affordable housing in five years.

“While that might seem like a lofty goal, we as the city, and also the county, we think it’s definitely doable,” Fiddler said.

Some of the avenues the city intends to explore in an effort to address this issue include making sure permitting costs are not prohibitive to building affordable housing units and also ensuring that zoning and codes allow for the construction of affordable units, including concepts such as accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, and also co-called “tiny houses.” Another concept involves offloading publicly-owned parcels to developers who can develop an affordable-housing project on the site within a reasonable amount of time.

Escambia County commissioners were more or less receptive to the concept of establishing a task force to hammer out a plan to address affordable housing, but there was some amount of pushback to the city’s initiative.

“What problem are you trying to solve?” asked Commissioner Doug Underhill, who contended that the average three-bedroom in the county could be had for closer to $800 and that the area overall was still pretty affordable when compared to other areas of the state.

And although he balked at the possibility of the government somehow offsetting housing expenses—“I cannot stay on this party if we start talking about subsidizing construction of property”—Underhill did say he would be supportive of making county-owned property available for the cause.

Commissioner Jeff Bergosh agreed that offering up county-owned parcels would be appropriate but stressed that development efforts should avoid clustering low-income housing in one area. Instead, he said, lower-cost units should be mixed in with other strata of properties.

“This old outdated model of just segregating and sequestering all these low-income people together in one development, it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work. No one wants it in their neighborhood, guys,” Bergosh said. “No more of these depressing looking, you know, mass—just apartments filled with, you know, the lowest of the low, because that’s going to be a crime-ridden, disastrous nightmare, and I think we’ve got to move past that and go into a new model.”

City Councilwoman Sherri Myers said she was concerned about the impact of gentrification on the area’s affordable housing. Particularly within the city’s urban core Community Redevelopment Area, she said, newer development inevitably leads to higher housing costs and displaced residents.

“Where are those people moving?” Myers asked. “Some of them are moving into the street, and that greatly concerns me.”

Commissioner Lumon May agreed, saying he’d long watched citizens grapple with gentrification-related issues in certain areas. The commissioner went on to challenge the very notion of affordable housing, noting that units in some of the lower-end developments soared past any realistic measure of affordable—“I mean, in Truman Arms, it’s $864, and they’ve got barbed wire and brick walls built around it.”

“I mean, affordable housing is a buzzword joke. It’s not ‘affordable housing.’ It’s ‘workforce’ housing. So, what is affordable until you create jobs?” May asked, linking the issue to employment prospects in the area as well as workforce training.

May went on to say that prior to any efforts aimed at stimulating development of affordable housing—such as putting publicly-owned parcels on the table—local governments needed to make sure the local environment was hospitable to development efforts. For example, it’d be tough to develop any housing in areas that lack infrastructure like sidewalks and street lighting or in areas prone to flooding or rife with crime.

“You can’t give it to a private developer because he can’t sell it; he can’t get an ROI,” May said.

The collective of officials agreed to continue the conversation as the city moves toward creating its affordable housing task force. It was also suggested that other local governing agencies be brought into the conversation, such as the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority and Pensacola Energy, which could consider alleviating some costs associated with utilities, and also the Escambia County School District, which, it was noted, had impacted various neighborhoods and the surrounding housing landscape by closing down local schools.

“We know that schools are the bedrock of any community,” May said.