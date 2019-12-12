The Buzz – 12/12/19

Gun Task Force

A collective of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have been working together for the past three months in an effort to address the issue of gun violence in the Pensacola area. As a result of the partnerships, more than 100 arrests have been made both in the immediate area as well as outside the state of Florida.

“Unfortunately, gun violence has become all too common and big of a problem,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said last Wednesday during a press conference where the arrests were announced.

Alongside the mayor was Pensacola Police Chief Tommi Lyter, as well as Larry Keefe, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, State Attorney Bill Eddins and others. Together they fielded questions about the operation dubbed “Protect Pensacola,” which was carried out by a joint task force consisting of such agencies as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security.

Local officials requested help in addressing gun violence in the area this past summer. The request followed a number of local incidents involving guns, including one during which Elizabeth Holmes was shot and killed at the Platinum Club in May. One of the 117 arrests made as part of Protect Pensacola was of a fourth suspect in Holmes’ death—Cordellious Lashawn Dyess was arrested near Atlanta by the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on a multiple-charge warrant.

“At least there’s some level of comfort in that we got the four bad guys responsible for her murder,” said Chief Lyter.

The mayor and police chief, as well as Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May, noted that the out of area assistance was integral in addressing the region’s gun violence issue.

“We certainly understand that we’re all in this together,” May said.

“The city of Pensacola could not have done this alone,” Robinson said.

U.S. Attorney Keefe said that the joint task force operation was a phased affair, with Wednesday’s announcement of 117 arrests marking the first phase, during which agencies followed leads gathered during initial investigations.

“It’s just old-fashioned police work,” Keefe said of the methods used by the agencies on the task force.

At the same time Wednesday’s announcement celebrated the progress made, local officials stressed that, as Chief Lyter said, “This didn’t solve crime in Pensacola.”

“We’re not naive enough to think that everything’s over,” Mayor Robinson said.

While the Protect Pensacola task force will continue to work cases involving guns, the following phases of the operation would also take a turn toward training of local law enforcement officers and prevention efforts aimed at citizens.

Some of the training will take place in late January and will be administered through the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance Survive and Thrive program. The officer training will focus on safety and preparedness, officer-citizen encounters, leadership and critical decision making.

Additional officer training was one of several recommendations made by a recent grand jury considering an event this past July during which a PPD officer fatally shot an unarmed man during a traffic stop gone bad.

Also to come in the joint task force operation are grant funding opportunities for the local area. Mayor Robinson pointed to some efforts he would like to see funded, such as programs designed to engage youth from neighborhoods where residents have traditionally viewed law enforcement as suspect.

Allegations of Sex, Blackmail

Last week’s arrest of Escambia County School District employee Susan Weddle for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her son’s teenage friends for more than a year became a national news story. Weddle was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, sexual assault and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Dannheisser set Weddle’s bond at $150,000. Her next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 26.

Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas told the PNJ, “We will not have any tolerance for a teacher that crosses that line.”

Inweekly has obtained an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office incident report from April 2018 that stated ECSO investigators received a report from the Pensacola Police Department regarding a possible Lewd and Lascivious molestation on a minor by Weddle. According to the report, Weddle told Escambia County School District Investigator Gary Marsh that during Spring Break, she was contacted by an unknown number who stated several people were trying to extort money from her. She stated they wanted her to give them $20,000 or they would go to DCF or the police.

Based on the employment timeline Superintendent Thomas gave the daily newspaper, Weddle was as a teacher at L.D. McArthur Elementary School in April 2018. In November 2018, she moved up to the district’s Hall Center to work as a learning resource specialist.

The name of the alleged victim has been redacted from the April 2018 report, so it’s possible the victim is the same as the one in the current case.

More on the blackmail scheme per the report—Weddle told Marsh that she gave them $2,500 because she didn’t want her children to be involved in this. She explained her relationship with the alleged victim and why she bought him shoes and gave him a cellphone and how he hung around her house during the summer.

According to the report, Weddle stated she had everything typed in a document of what happened over the summer. Weddle was suspended with pay pending investigation.

The alleged victim never disclosed that he was having an inappropriate relationship with Weddle.

Montana Graham, who was an alleged go-between on the payment, told ECSO investigators that Weddle did give her $2,500 to help her pay fines for being on probation and to help with her car note. Graham stated she was good friends with Weddle, who had helped her in the past by paying for her power bill and food. Graham stated the alleged victim had never disclosed to her about any inappropriate relationship with Weddle.

The investigator wrote in the report, “At this time, no further investigation is required due to V/(alleged victim) not disclosing to me or DCF investigator any inappropriate behavior and no evidence of extortion between S/Weddle and OP/Graham. Close this case as Leads Exhausted.”

Six months later, Weddle began work as a learning resource specialist for the district training other teachers—a job she held until her arrest.

In Contempt

South Palafox Properties, LLC , owner of the Rolling Hills landfill that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection permanently closed, has been ruled to be in contempt of court and was adjudicated guilty of Civil Contempt of Court by Circuit Judge John Miller. The lawsuit had been filed by FDEP and Escambia County against South Palafox Properties to get the company to remediate and clean up the site.

The order was issued on Nov. 25. The company has 30 days to remove all unauthorized waste. It also has 180 days to repair and restore the groundwater wells, aeration basin, percolation ponds and the infrastructure and equipment necessary to operate the remedial action system.

The judge wrote, “The court finds that South Palafox Properties, LLC has the present ability to comply with the above-listed purge provisions.”

Leading Together

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson’s post-Thanksgiving presser highlighted a few news items of local concern, but its centerpiece pertained to the national stage and upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Recently, the mayor attended a National League of Cities conference in Texas, where he joined the organization’s 2020 Presidential Election Task Force. The task force’s purpose is to encourage presidential candidates to agree to address bipartisan priorities outlined in the League’s Leading Together Cities Agenda.

“If you see my purple pin, this is a bipartisan effort,” Robinson said Monday, pointing out the politically neutral color scheme of his lapel pin.

The League’s Leading Together platform consists of four primary priorities that task force members are urging candidates to embrace—building sustainable infrastructure, creating a skilled workforce, ending housing instability and homelessness and reducing gun violence.

“These are things that I don’t believe are Democrat or Republican,” the mayor said. “They are simply things that communities want and cities want.”

Robinson stressed that partisan politics doesn’t enjoy the outsized consideration at the local level that it receives on the national stage. At the municipal levels, he said, people of whatever political stripe depend on essential services like sanitation and fire protection.

As for issues like homelessness, gun violence, infrastructure and workforce development, the mayor said these also cross over political boundaries. The task force aims to secure commitments from candidates to adopt these priority issues within their first 100 days.

“We hope every candidate will make a commitment on these things and begin to work with cities,” Robinson said. “I think these are all things that anyone would want, and I think they’ll make for a better community and a better United States.”

Also included in the League of Cities task force mission is something referred to as “shared values.” These values include respect, partnership, inclusion and accountability. The task force is seeking to have the field of presidential candidates, including the current president, to endorse such values.

IP Permit Workaround

International Paper in Cantonment has been unable to secure a permit from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection since 2010. Since that time, the company has been operating under a consent order from the agency as it has tried and failed to meet environmental standards so that a new permit can be obtained.

Although IP and FDEP have been working toward a March 2020 deadline for dealing with the company’s permit issue, it appears that deadline may not really matter too much, as the state is poised to deliver a second consent order paving the way for at least three more years of the status quo as IP’s discharge continues to exceed state standards and pollute local waterways in Escambia County.

Heading into the Thanksgiving holidays, Pensacola-based production company Studio 850, which is producing a documentary about IP’s polluting of Perdido Bay, learned that the FDEP and IP are currently hashing out the specifics of a new consent order.

“It’s literally a full-time job keeping up with these closed-door meetings,” said Teresa Hill of Studio 850.

After making a public records request with the FDEP, Hill was informed by spokesperson Brandy Smith that no written records were made of an October meeting between IP and the state. She was eventually supplied with a draft consent order that the state had sent to IP for the company’s consideration.

The draft consent order comes on top of a previous version that IP rejected in September. The new consent order will serve to take the immediate pressure of a March 2020 permit deadline off the table and replace it with potentially three years of further effluent testing in an effort to meet standards and eventually secure a permit.

When Inweekly asked for a comment regarding this process, IP verified that such a discussion was currently playing out but that no agreement had yet been reached.

“We have been actively working with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) on both the consent order and the permit for the Pensacola Mill,” wrote IP Communications Manager Whitney Fike. “At this point, we do not have specifics including the length of time or what the consent order will look like as all of that is still to be determined.”

FDEP, too, confirmed that “negotiations are ongoing.”

“When, and if, we have an amended proposed consent order to issue, it will be formally issued as a proposed consent order and will be available in Oculus just like the September proposed consent order was,” wrote Weesam Khoury, FDEP’s deputy press secretary.

Weesam also explained that any new consent order would be made public when an agreement was made with IP.

“If, or when, an agreement is reached and we have an executed order, the department will require that International Paper publish notice of the agency action to inform the public of the agreement. This public notice will also include information about how persons who are not parties to the Amended Order, but whose substantial interests are affected by it, are able petition for an administrative hearing under sections 120.569 and 120.57 Florida Statutes. The notice of agency action will also be posted on the department’s International Paper NPDES Wastewater Permit webpage to make this information easily available to the public.”

Holiday Book Drive

The Stevenson Klotz law firm is collecting gently used children’s books during the holidays that will be donated to area schools and charities and to children across Africa through Grace Klein Community.

The drive began a few years ago as a simple way for the law firm to give back, collecting books in their law office. Three years later, the holiday book drive has grown to a full-on holiday tradition with three locations for collecting the books.

Eric Stevenson, partner at the firm, said the growth of the book drive is a reflection of the generosity of the Pensacola community and the increased ease of participating and donating.

“Pensacola is a place where people aren’t afraid to be generous during the holidays. Also, the great thing about books is that they have a shelf life well beyond just one or two years,” he said. “As children grow up, they outgrow their toys, their clothes, and they also outgrow their books. What better way to give back to your community, and teach your children to do the same, than to donate these books for another family to enjoy.”

Chris Klotz, fellow partner at the law firm, noted the importance of reading to the development of young minds. He said, “The research is clear—read early, learn early, and you have a better chance to succeed later. It’s amazing that something as simple as reading a book can have such a profound impact on a child’s life.”

If you are interested in filling Santa’s Bookshelf, you can bring your gently used children’s books through the end of December to the Stevenson Klotz Law Office, 510 E. Zaragoza St.; SCI Building, 220 W. Garden St.; or Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA, 165 E. Intendencia St.

Mark Your Calendar

ECSD School Board’s Regular Workshop for December will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at J.E. Hall Center, Room 160, 30 E. Texar Dr.

Pensacola’s Veterans Memorial Park will celebrate the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 14. Wreaths Across America will lay wreaths at the Wall South at 9 a.m. Toys for Tots will be collecting gifts to share with children in our community from 2-5 p.m. The Pensacola Opera Carolers will provide some beautiful music from 3:30-5 p.m. Santa will arrive on a fire truck, courtesy of the Pensacola Fire Department, and will be on hand for pictures beginning at 4 p.m. The Christmas tree will be lit at 4:45 p.m. Complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, pastries and cookies will be provided. The event is free.

Downtown Improvement Board will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Bowden Building, Room #1, 120 Church St.

Baptist Health Care will host a blood drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Gulf Breeze Hospital, 1110 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. All donors will receive a gift. Donors must be age 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be feeling well that day. Photo identification is required.