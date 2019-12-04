Calendar – 12/5/19

Author: admin
Post Date: 2019-12-04 16:00:26
Found in: A&E
Tags: Pensacola calendar,
THURSDAY 12.5
WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
WWII REMEMBRANCE 10-11:30 a.m. Celebration of WWII vets; performance from Tate High School. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd., Ste. B. navalaviationmuseum.org
LA LECHE LEAGUE 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GLITZ AND GLAM: THE OPERA FASHION SHOW 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $50-$75. Fundraiser for Pensacola Opera. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com
CLAWS AND PAWS 5 p.m. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. facebook.com/unionpensacola
ATLAS BEVERAGE CLASS 5 and 7 p.m. $20 per person. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
RADIOLIVE 6 p.m. $10. Ben Bedford, Hiroya Tsukamoto, The New 76ers and The Macs. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St. radiolive.org
MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
ANDRYA ALLEN AND LOCAL POETS SHOWCASE 6:30 p.m. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com
AN EVENING WITH SEAN OF THE SOUTH 7-10 p.m. $30. Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. facebook.com/bbbsnwfl
RIFF RAFF: CRANBERRY VAMPIRE TOUR 8 p.m. $20-$70. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
FRIDAY 12.6
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
EVER’MAN COOKS: COOKING WITH HONEY WITH BECCA FRITSCHLE 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com
MONSTER TRUCK SHOW 7 p.m. $15-$30. Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway. monstertruckz.com
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC 7:35 p.m. $5 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
NIRVANNA: TRIBUTE TO NIRVANA 8 p.m. $12-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.
SATURDAY 12.7
PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Naval Live Oaks at 1801 Gulf Breeze Parkway; Bob Sikes Fishing Bridge at the Grand Marlin parking lot. oceanhourfl.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd. facebook.com/yousellithere
DEBBY’S KITCHEN: SEAFOOD GUMBO 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
MONSTER TRUCK SHOW 2 and 7 p.m. $15-$30. Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway. monstertruckz.com
BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 2:30 p.m. Empathic Practice, 801 E. Cervantes St. facebook.com/bikepensacola
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC 7 p.m. $5 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.
IMPROVABLE CAUSE 10:30 p.m. $11. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SUNDAY 12.8
THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
YOGA IN THE GARDEN WITH BRIANA 10:30 a.m. $12. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
MONSTER TRUCK SHOW 2 p.m. $15-$30. Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway. monstertruckz.com
FMW AUDUBON BIRDS & BREW 3-5:30 p.m. Free. James P Morgan Memorial Park, Pensacola Beach. fmwaudubon.org
UWF SYMPHONIC BAND CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
TREADLES, DITHERING, YAM, RAT & DAUGHTER 8 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
NGHTMRE’S THE PORTAL TOUR 8 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
2ND SUNDAY STRINGERS COMEDY 9 p.m. $10. O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown, 321 S. Palafox.
MONDAY 12.9
GARDENING ON THE GULF COAST 9 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
ECUA RECYCLING 3 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25. Butternut squash frittata, red fennel hash and apple berry cobbler. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com
EARTH ETHICS 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
COLTER WALL 9 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
TUESDAY 12.10
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. Use West Gate Entrance.
TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
PILATES FUSION 4:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
PILATES FUSION 4:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
THE WORD ALIVE 7:30 p.m. $15-$18. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
WEDNESDAY 12.11
PILATES FUSION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE CRUISE 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $85 per person; kids 12 and under are $25 off. Condor Sailing Adventures, 997 S. Palafox. condorsailingadventures.com
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
AFRICAN DANCE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Every Wednesday through Dec. 18. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St. facebook.com/facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie
VINYASA YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
Arts & Culture
Events
COLLEGE PORTFOLIO WORKSHOP 4:30-6 p.m. $90-$100. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
WYRD: BFA EXHIBITION RECEPTION 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The Art Gallery (TAG), University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
YOGA IN THE GALLERIES 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. $7, free to PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
JOHN MARKOWITZ ARTIST TALK 6-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
FAMILY SUNDAY: END OF THE YEAR MURAL 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. $6 per person, free to PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
WYRD: BFA EXHIBITION On view through Dec. 13. The Art Gallery (TAG), University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
BEIRUT: PHOTOGRAPHS BY JOHN BECHTOLD On view through Jan. 19. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
100 FACES OF WAR EXPERIENCE On view through Jan. 19 at Pensacola Museum of Art. Traveling exhibit from Smithsonian. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
JOHN MARKOWITZ: RECENT WORKS On view through Feb. 2. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
PINS AND NEEDLES SEWING CLASS Six-week workshop begins on Jan. 9. Learn basic sewing skills/make your own items. First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/pinsandneedlessewingdesign
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for Artists
Jazz Pensacola invites fine artists/graphic designers to submit renderings for the official 2020 Pensacola JazzFest poster. The commission is $300. The poster design should reflect the deep, rich, diverse jazz music heritage of Pensacola and communicate a sense of place. Submissions should conform to a vertical orientation using a ratio that will fit, with margin, on a final poster size of 18 inches wide by 24 inches high. All content must be the submitter’s original creation and must be unpublished. The submitter must have all rights to images and graphics used in the final artwork and during the design process. The poster must include the name of the festival—2020 Pensacola JazzFest. The submission deadline is Jan. 6, 2020. If selected, the completed art deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit jazzpensacola.com.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
THURSDAYS
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
FRIDAYS
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
SATURDAYS
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAYS
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAYS
PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16 oz. brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
TUESDAYS
CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
CORNHOLE NIGHT WITH ECC 6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
SOCIAL DANCE NIGHT 6:30-10 p.m. $5 a dance lesson, $10 for three. Free social dance from 8-10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
WEDNESDAYS
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
THURSDAYS
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAYS
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
SUNDAYS
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAYS
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
TUESDAYS
Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
WEDNESDAYS
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 12.5
SCOTT RIGGS 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
BOBBY VAN DEUSEN 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
BLOO GAROO 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LIVE MUSIC 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LYON’S LIMOZINE 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 12.6
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
TRUE BLUE BAND 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN HART PROJECT 6-10 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
RAY ‘BIG DOG’ COLEY 6-9 p.m. Cazadores Mexican Restaurant 8183 W. Fairfield.
NORM HASTINGS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
OLIVER TWIST 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ MR LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
STARZ 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 12.7
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MAX MCCANN BAND 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DENISE D’ANGELO 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
YARD LIGHTS 7-9 p.m. Big Top Brewing Company, 21 W Romana St.
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
STARZ10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 12.8
KATHY LYON 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
LIVE MUSIC 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
NICK ANDREWS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 12.9
JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida featuring Cat Rhodes and the Truth. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HIGH DEMAND WITH JEREMY & MITCH 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 12.10
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
RICK WILSON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 12.11
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
DENISE D’ANGELO 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MEL KNAPP 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
LIVE MUSIC 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
