Holiday Happenings 12/5/19

THURSDAY 12.5

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

WINE AND WHISKERS HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE 3-6 p.m. Tour Pensacola Humane Society and clinic while enjoying a snack and a glass of wine. RSVP to Eloise at palavas@aol.com. Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St.

ARC GATEWAY WREATHS OF JOY GALA 5:30 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. arc-gateway.org

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 7:30 p.m. $10. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

CAROL AND GOOSE HOLIDAY HAHA 8 p.m. $5-$10. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

FRIDAY 12.6

CHRISTMAS ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave.

CHRISTMAS CARAVAN HOME TOUR 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $15 per person. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

WINTERFEST PERFORMANCE TOUR 60-minute trolley trip around downtown Pensacola. $16-$24. Dec. 6-7 and 13-14. pensacolawinterfest.org/performance-tour

TIKI CHRISTMAS FUNDRAISER FOR PENSACOLA LIGHTHOUSE 5-9 p.m. $35 per person. Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, 2081 Radford Blvd. facebook.com/pensacolalighthouse

OUR GIFT TO PENSACOLA: PENSACOLA BAY HARMONIZERS’ CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 7-8 p.m. Gadsden Street United Methodist Church, 901 E. Gadsden St.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free to UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 7:30 p.m. $10. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

WHITE TIE ROCK ENSEMBLE: A WHITE TIE CHRISTMAS 8 p.m. $28 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SATURDAY 12.7

CHRISTMAS CARAVAN HOME TOUR 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $15 per person. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org

DECK THE HALLS: A HOLIDAY LUNCH EVENT 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Traditional carols performed by Pensacola Opera. Limited seating; reserve your table by calling 469-9898. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S MUSEUM HOLIDAY PROGRAM 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Free. Holiday reading, performance and visit from Santa Claus. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 E. Zaragoza St. historicpensacola.org

WINTER WONDER RIDE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Slow ride (less than five miles) through downtown Pensacola. Ride begins at 120 Church St. pensacolachamber.com/leadership-pensacola

PICS WITH SANTA AND MUTT PARADE 1-4 p.m. $10 suggested donation, $5 parade entry fee. Spahr Brewing Co., 3541 W. Fairfield Drive. facebook.com/spahrbrewing

WINTER MARKETPLACE AT DOLCE 2 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12thAve. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola PENSACOLA LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTMAS GALA 3-7:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, 2081 Radford Blvd. facebook.com/pensacolalighthouse

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

POLAR EXPRESS PAJAMA PARTY 3:30 p.m. $7 a person. Enjoy “The Polar Express” on the IMAX screen. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

BAREHAND COLLECTIVE HOLIDAY MAKER’S MARKET 4-9 p.m. Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/barehandco

SANTA PUB CRAWL 2019 4-10 p.m. $15-$25. O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown, 321 S. Palafox. facebook.com/orileys.dtown

PERDIDO FLICKS ON THE FIELD: THE GRINCH 5 p.m. Free. Pensacola Greyhound Track Field, 951 Dog Track Road.

LIGHTED BOAT PARADE 6:30 p.m. Parade leaves from Sabine Marina around Santa Rosa Sound. Santa will meet kids at Quietwater Shell at the boardwalk at 8 p.m. visitpensacola.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free to UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 7:30 p.m. $10. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

HANDEL’S MESSIAH 7:30 p.m. $30 and up. Complete performance. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

DRAG THE HALLS 7:30-10 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

SUNDAY 12.8

SANTA PAWS 2-5 p.m. Donations encouraged. Gulf Coast Brewery, 500 E. Heinberg St. facebook.com/pensacolahumane

SURFING SANTA PARADE 2 p.m. Parade starts at Avenida 10 and ends at the Gulfside Pavilion, where kids will be able to meet and greet with Santa until 3 p.m. visitpensacola.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS 2:30 p.m. $7-$18, free to UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 2:30 p.m. $10. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

POLAR EXPRESS PAJAMA PARTY 3:30 p.m. $7 a person. Enjoy “The Polar Express” on the IMAX screen. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

MONDAY 12.9

JAZZ PENSACOLA’S JAZZ JINGLE 6 p.m. Free. Non-perishable food donations will be collected. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 12.10

JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: PENSACOLA CHRISTMAS PAST 9 a.m. Free. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

WEDNESDAY 12.11

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

CRAFT NIGHT: DIY HOLIDAY CARDS 6-9 p.m. $10. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

BODACIOUS BELLS JINGLE MINGLE 6-10 p.m. $45 for adults, $15 for children and $80 for couples. Holiday cooking demonstration and tasting. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com