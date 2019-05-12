Winners & Losers 12/5/19

Winners

Milton Bakery

Bakery manufacturer and ingredient supplier Dawn Foods recently announced the winners of its annual Sweetest Bakery in America contest, and local favorite Milton Quality Bakery took top honors as the best full-line bakery in Florida. Milton Quality Bakery is a fourth-generation family-owned bakery that has been serving Milton and surrounding communities for more than 50 years. Frances Michener, along with her son Eric Michener and grandsons Chance and Ezra Michener, carries on the business with the tried-and-true recipes developed by Frances’ husband, Mitch, and father, Lenzo Malone.

Valmae and Ron Besser

The Bessers were ardent advocates for the University of West Florida. In 1999, the Bessers established two endowed scholarships—one for the Department of English and another for the Department of History. In 2010, Val Besser established a third scholarship endowment, created specifically for students working in theatre design and technical theatre programs. After Val’s passing in summer 2019, the University learned it will receive a gift of approximately $2 million in support of their scholarship endowments.

Obamacare

Florida leads the nation again in Affordable Care Act sign-ups. Since Nov. 1, when the enrollment period began, 463,066 Floridians have signed up for health insurance next year under the act, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency tracks enrollment in the 39 states that use the federal exchange. The period ends Dec. 15.

Losers

Florida Census

The 2020 census is coming, and Florida is one of only five states that has failed to set up a statewide committee to help ensure everyone is counted, according to Florida Politics. Billions of dollars are at stake. Yikes.

Outdated Sexual Assault Law

Under Florida law, anyone over the age of 16 who is molested but not penetrated can at best hope their assailant spends a year behind bars—a first-degree misdemeanor. For victims, the potential punishment is far less than a sex crime, and the statute of limitations is far shorter, the Palm Beach Post reported. Sexual battery, a felony charge, applies to instances of intercourse or digital penetration, not fondling. Lewd or lascivious offenses for fondling or indecent exposure also constitute a felony but only for victims under 16.

Ohio State Lawmakers

Legislation has been introduced that would jail doctors for “abortion murder” unless they re-implant ectopic pregnancies, which occur when the embryo is implanted in the fallopian tube, not in the uterus. The bill also proposes punishing women and girls as young as 13 with “abortion murder” if they have an abortion and creates a new law called “aggravated abortion murder,” which would be enforced with the death penalty. Please no one tell State Rep. Mike Hill about this legislation. We don’t need another embarrassment.