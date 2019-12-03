Hangout Fest Announces 2020 Lineup

Guess who’s coming to the beach? Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello and Lana Del Rey.

Yup, it’s true—those are the 2020 Hangout headliners.

Hangout Fest is going all out for their 11th year and we’re beyond excited to see not one but two badass females topping the bill, plus Megan Thee Stallion and Jhené Aiko too.

Here’s the complete lineup (as of Tuesday, Dec. 3):

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Lana Del Rey, Cage The Elephant, Juice WRLD, Illenium, Kane Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis The Child, The Head and the Heart, RL Grime, Jhené Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion, FINNEAS, Madeon, Quinn XCII, Moon Taxi, The Band Camino, Oliver Tree, T-Pain, Tove Lo, Big Wild, Wallows, Chelsea Cutler, Alec Benjamin, YUNGBLUD, Jai Wolf, Dominic Fike, Mt. Joy, Omar Apollo, Orville Peck, Snakehips, Surfaces, Doja Cat, SAINt JHN, Scarypoolparty, Bea Miller, Getter, Shallou, The Aces, Missio, Barns Courtney, SNBRN, Blunts & Blondes, The Glorious Sons, Whipped Cream, 99 Neighbors, Elderbrook, NOTD, Paul Cauthen, Raveena, Regard, Bren Joy, Luttrell, Taska Black, Pluko, Bailey Bryan, Dan Luke and the Raid, Duskus, Mattiel, MEMBA, Lucii, Perto, KennyHoopla and Softest Hard.

Tickets go on-sale Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. You know they tend to sell out, so you better act fast if you want to go.

HANGOUT MUSIC FEST 2020

WHEN: Friday, May 15-Sunday, May 17

WHERE: Gulf Shores, AL

TICKETS: On sale Monday, Dec. 9

DETAILS: hangoutmusicfest.com