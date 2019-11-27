Winners & Losers 11/28/19

Winners

Madrina Ciano

Junior Achievement of Northwest Florida annually selects an individual who is a prominent community advocate in a variety of capacities and has a history of supporting financial literacy initiatives. This award is the Marshall Blaise Adams, Sr. Give Back Award and is a tribute to the late Blaise Adams, former city president of Centennial Bank. The 2019 recipient of this award was Madrina Ciano.

JA Hall of Fame

Junior Achievement of Northwest Florida also recently announced its Hall of Fame Laureates for 2019—Jerry Maygarden and Robert Rinke. JA Laureates are selected on criteria including support of Junior Achievement’s mission, volunteering in the classroom, assistance with fundraising for the organization, dedication to improving the community and distinguished community leadership that directly impacts children.

Gerald W. Russo

The George Stone Technical College Criminal Justice Training Center’s Corrections Class #112 graduated last week. The class is the last graduation group for Criminal justice instructor Gerald W. Russo, who has overseen 110 of those classes, as well as 27 corrections classes at Pensacola State College. Russo taught as an adjunct instructor for Troy State University and Pensacola State College from 1981-2000. From 2005-2012, Russo taught criminal justice, psychology and sociology for West Florida High School, and he served as an adjunct instructor for the George Stone Technical College from 1989 to 2012. In 2012, he was promoted to GSTC’s Corrections Coordinator, where he helped establish the Criminal Justice Training Academy.

Losers

Benjamin Netanyahu

The Israeli prime minister faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases. The most significant allegation claims he gave Israel’s leading telecommunications tycoon regulatory benefits in return for favorable news coverage. Netanyahu denounced the charges as an “attempted coup” and a witch hunt. This sounds vaguely familiar.

Vicky Mathis

The director of the Escambia County School District’s Department of Alternative Education is responsible for overseeing charter schools. Unfortunately, she has done very little oversight. The founders of Newpoint Education Partners and Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy have been able to siphon millions out of taxpayer funds for their personal use right under her nose. NEP founder Marcus May was convicted last year of guilty of racketeering and fraud and stealing over $5 million from five school districts. For years, the audited financial statements for JPHA have pointed out related-party transactions that violated the charter agreement and state law. However, Mathis did nothing to correct the problems. Either she willfully disregarded the transactions or was ordered to do so by her boss, School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas.

Florida Man

Citrus County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the person who left a bag of treats outside a Family Dollar store in the town of Citrus Springs. Inside the bag—a half-empty container of eggnog, Reese’s Peanut Butter cups, $700 cash, 23 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of marijuana—and a cellphone.