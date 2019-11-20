Where to Eat Thanksgiving

Don’t want to cook Thanksgiving dinner? Don’t worry, you won’t have to go hungry. Here are some dining options that will be open and serving up good stuff around town.

Thursday 11.28

THANKSGIVING AT FISH HOUSE 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Regular menu as well as traditional turkey plate for $24. No reservations, walk-in only. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

THANKSGIVING DINNER AT FIVE SISTERS Open fixed-price, three-course meal. Seatings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. For reservations, call 912-4856. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

THANKSGIVING DINNER AT HILTON PENSACOLA BEACH 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Traditional Thanksgiving dinner buffet. $14-$44, children 5 and under eat for free. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING AT THE DISTRICT 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Traditional Thanksgiving dinner and limited regular menu. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

THANKSGIVING AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Traditional Thanksgiving dinner prepared by Chef Irv Miller for $29. Call 469-9898 for reservations. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

THANKSGIVING AT ANGELENA’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Full dinner menu available as well as fixed-price, four-course Thanksgiving meal. $15-$35. Call 542-8398 for reservations. Angelena’s is also offering a full Thanksgiving Dinner Grab and Go Package. The package is based on six people, is $85 plus tax and includes a six-pound turkey, pumpkin tiramisu and more. Orders are being taken now and can be placed until noon on Monday, Nov. 25, and picked up on Thanksgiving Day from 8-10 a.m. Angelena’s, 101 E. Intendencia St. angelenaspensacola.com