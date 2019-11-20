Not Your Average Jims

By Savannah Evanoff

He’s a Jim. You’re a Jim. Everyone’s a Jim when you’re talking to the band Jimbo.

They started out as The Nobodies; now everyone is a Jim(bo).

Ryan Post, a drummer and vocalist, said the name of their pop/indie group started as an inside joke back at Gulf Breeze High School.

“In our friend group, we call each other Jimmy and Jimbo like calling someone dude or bro,” Post said. “We figured it would be the most true to ourselves if we did something like that for a band name.”

They performed first as The Nobodies, their former name, once in Tallahassee and were the only band to get a standing ovation. The response encouraged them to form Jimmy and the Jimbos in 2017, which they later shortened to Jimbo.

Really anyone could take on the Jimmy identity. The band fluctuates with anywhere from two to eight members and a variety of instruments, even the viola, trumpet and saxophone. The band’s songs are like a pitstop on a road trip—they get in, get out in two minutes on average, but you still get everything you need.

“We just want to present all the ideas really fast so you get a good idea of what you’re in for, catchy all the way through,” Post said. “A lot of the reason we make our music so straightforward is so it’s easy for members to just drop in and play, so we can throw different people in. It’s all about having fun.”

Jimbo might have a fluid nature, but it has something concrete in the works—a debut album.

The seven-song record “Epic” will release soon from Hummingsound Studio.

Like their band name, the album title came from their high school friend group, said AJ Atkins, guitar and vocals.

“‘Epic’ was a word we said back when it was a thing in 2012 or so, and then it died off and no one really says it anymore, but our friend group kept saying it,” Atkins said. “People think we’re goofy when we say it, but it’s coming around again.”

They’re all in college and working now—hence the flexible tendencies—but high school was when they first bonded over shared musical tastes. They cite Belle and Sebastian as their main source of inspiration.

“We were like nerdy guys but also kinda cool,” Post said. “We played Magic the Gathering, listened to really weird music no one else really did, played Super Smash Bros. Good times.”

The band released its first EP in December of 2017. Their upcoming show at Vinyl Music Hall—featuring eight Jims—will mark a comeback of sorts.

They were inspired to record high-quality versions of their songs for their friend Peter Mahaffey’s coming of age film “Wasted Hours,” which is entered in multiple film festivals.

“He’s a really talented filmmaker,” Post said. “He hit me up asking me if we wanted to put any music in the movie because he’s a big Belle and Sebastian fan too and got the vibe of what we were doing. Some of us actually ended up acting in the movie. That was a lot of fun for all of us involved.”

Three Jimbo songs are in the film. “Hell Hole” is the main track featured in the movie and the debut single from their upcoming album.

“That’s about watching the world crumble around you—something like that,” Post said. “It’s about facing existential dread but with a really catchy pop song. The album is about growing up in the internet age and embracing what the 21st century throws at ya.”

When writing, music usually comes first, but pairing it with catchy lyrics is a priority. Atkins wrote the song “Home” while he was drunk at his friend’s party, he said.

“I wrote it in the bathroom,” Atkins said. “I took my friend’s guitar or his mom’s guitar—whoever’s it was. Most of the songs start off as us having some sort of idea and recording it onto a phone really quick.”

“Then we get together and flesh them into full songs,” Post said.

It’s safe to say the group has a hoard of voice memos saved onto their phones. They already have enough songs for their second album, Post said.

JIMBO

WHAT: A local band showcase with Brave New World, Shuggy, The Juice is Okay and Glazed Eyes

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

COST: $5

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com