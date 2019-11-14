Winner & Losers 11/14/19

Winner

Nemours Children’s Specialty Care

Its third annual costume fundraising ball raised close to $90,000 last month. All funds raised support the “Promise for Every Child” initiative, which helps ease the financial burden of patient families so that all children have the best chance at a healthy future. Last year, Nemours Pensacola provided $7.6 million in uncompensated care to our local area.

Pensacola Lionfish Classic

Divers removed 1,492 invasive lionfish from the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola in the first-ever Pensacola Lionfish Classic, which was hosted by the Coast Watch Alliance at the Oar House. Coast Watch Alliance was founded by conservation-minded executives in the technology and environmental science fields to achieve a balance between responsible use and conservation of the natural resources we share. The winning team, Dreadknot, was led by Capt. Josh Livingston of Destin. Livingston’s team brought in the top prize of $1,000 with 419 lionfish in the tournament that was held Oct. 4-6.

Tom Roberts

The Florida Writers Association, Inc., announced that the Pensacola native won a prestigious Royal Palm Literary Award (RPLA). His winning entry, “Lost Scrolls of Archimedes,” won the Gold award for Unpublished Historical Fiction Novel. The manuscript placed fourth overall for Unpublished Book of the Year for all genre categories. The award was announced at FWA’s recent four-day annual conference in Altamonte Springs. This annual competition, which received 513 qualified submissions, was RPLA’s 18th.

Loser

Century Natural Gas

The Town of Century’s gas department has lost over $1 million since Oct. 1, 2015, because it couldn’t track its natural gas resales due to inaccurate meters, users not receiving bills and billing inaccuracies. According to Town Manager Buz Eddy, the town couldn’t account for 45% of natural gas purchased for resale. The future does appear to be brighter. Pensacola Energy is replacing 10 commercial gas meters, and the Florida Public Utilities has proposed a plan to replace the remainder of the meters to increase billing accuracy.

Citrus County Commissioners

The county of fewer than 150,000 residents has canceled its library system’s digital subscriptions to the New York Times for its five branches and 70,000 library cardholders. Commissioner Scott Carnahan explained, “Fake news, I agree with President Trump. I don’t want the New York Times in this county. I don’t agree with it. I don’t like ’em. It’s fake news, and I’m voting no.” Former Escambia County administrator Randy Oliver is the administrator for Citrus County. He understands how to run a circus.

Donald J. Trump Foundation

A New York state judge ordered President Trump to pay $2 million in damages to nonprofit groups after he admitted misusing money raised by the Donald J. Trump Foundation to promote his presidential bid, pay off business debts and purchase a portrait of himself for one of his hotels. He also had to admit the fundraiser was actually a campaign event.