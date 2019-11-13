Outtakes: Not A Safe Hideout

By Rick Outzen

Over the centuries, Escambia County has been the favorite hideout for criminals, cast-offs and other scoundrels. A recent arrest reminded me of this dubious distinction that no one wants on any billboard.

Late Thursday night, a man alleged to have a connection to the disappearance of Lee County community college student Aniah Blanchard—the 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris—was arrested in Escambia County.

Blanchard was last seen at a gas station convenience store in Auburn, Ala., on Oct. 23. Surveillance cameras confirmed Ibraheem Yazeed was at the store. Auburn Police Chief Paul Register has told the media that evidence points to Yazeed taking Blanchard against her will.

U.S. Marshals had received a tip that Yazeed may be in the area of Pine Forest and Interstate 10. He was arrested by Escambia County deputies and the marshals and charged with first-degree kidnapping. He waived extradition in a hearing last Friday.

We can add Yazeed’s name to a list of others captured in and around our area.

In February 2016, Blake Edward Fitzgerald and his girlfriend, Brittany Nicole Harper, were cornered on a property off Garcon Point Road. Dubbed a “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde,” the couple was sought for a number of robberies and kidnappings spanning Missouri, Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Fitzgerald. Harper was wounded and is now serving a 19-year sentence.

In 2009, Indianapolis-area financial advisor Marcus Schrenker faked a distress call, put a plane on autopilot and bailed out on a flight to Destin. The aircraft continued another 200 miles before crashing into a swampy area outside of Milton. He was later arrested and is now serving a 14-year sentence for securities fraud and for causing the plane crash.

Nearly 150 years ago, Texas rangers and local authorities captured gunslinger John Wesley Hardin on a train at the L&N Freight Depot in Pensacola. The officers knocked him unconscious before he could draw his pistol. They arrested two of his companions and killed a third. Hardin was returned to Texas, found guilty of killing a deputy and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

By far, the most famous criminal captured here was serial killer Ted Bundy, who was caught behind Oscar’s Restaurant in February 1978. Before his execution, Bundy confessed to 30 homicides that he committed in seven states between 1974 and 1978.

Why do these criminals end up in Escambia County? Maybe it’s the beaches, but more than likely, they saw our area was so backward that they would go unnoticed. However, history has shown that we aren’t as backward and slow as we may appear. Maybe that should go on a billboard.