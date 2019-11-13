The Mogul Behind Mogul

By Jennifer Leigh

Mogul CEO Tiffany Pham grew up admiring strong female role models, both real and fictional.

It was Rory Gilmore of “Gilmore Girls” who encouraged a teenage Pham to write a “secret letter” to Yale admissions about her wish to attend the Ivy League school. When she was accepted (with a full scholarship), she joined the student-run newspaper in true Rory fashion while it was on the brink of bankruptcy. She made it a profitable paper by selling ads door-to-door.

When Pham saw “Legally Blonde,” she was inspired by the character of Elle Woods, who exceeded everyone’s expectations by going to Harvard Law School. Again, Pham wrote a letter and was accepted to Harvard Business School, where she was one of their youngest graduate students.

But the biggest inspiration and most prominent role model in Pham’s life is very real. It’s her grandmother—a woman who owned newspapers across Asia. She was “bold, courageous and a pioneer of her time.”

“She had true entrepreneurial spirit,” said Pham. “She was a maverick—one of the first women to drive a car in Vietnam. She was kind and generous. When she passed away unexpectedly when I was 14, I made a promise to fulfill her legacy and help others in need.”

Pham came up with the idea for the Mogul with her grandmother in mind. The company reaches millions of women, helping to connect them to job opportunities as well as providing software and services to companies such as Nike and IBM to attract and advance female talent. And in the spirit of Pham’s grandmother, Mogul works to provide free educational resources to women in need through partnerships with organizations such as United Nations.

When it comes to mentors and role models, not everyone has one or knows how to seek one out. Pham said the key to a successful mentorship is “not just talking, but all about doing.”

“Contact your mentor to collaborate on a project,” said Pham. “That way, you’re enabling action and building a true friendship, a true lifetime partnership. That’s how you have a meaningful mentorship.”

Pham was juggling three executive-level jobs before Mogul took off. She was working at CBS, had a side venture with the Beijing government and was producing feature films and documentaries. In the late night/early morning hours, she taught herself how to code and developed the first “very ugly version” of Mogul in 2014.

That same year, Pham was featured in the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list of media professionals, which helped her promote the new company.

“I was listed in their final slot, they must have run out of celebrities,” she joked.

Being a young mogul sometimes comes with challenges. During a talk at SWSX in 2016, Pham was dubbed “Queen of Millennials.” At a time where the word “millennial” is sometimes used as an insult by some older generations, Pham said she sometimes worried about being taken seriously in her 20s. She used humor to diffuse the situation.

“I already look young for my age, so when someone would ask how old I was, I would just say ‘I’m 40, can’t you tell?’ and throw them off,” she said with a laugh.

The thought behind Mogul was helping women realize their full potential, not just by networking, but by creating a space where women could set goals. Through the free Mogul app, you can create reminders, plan your day and reflect on big-picture goals. Earlier this year, Pham also released her book “Girl Mogul,” aimed at young girls with big dreams.

Most successful people have daily rituals to keep themselves on task. Pham is no different. Her mornings start at 6 a.m. with a glass of water and a workout before she starts her work at 8 a.m. In the evenings, she looks at the day, week and month ahead to keep track of her goals.

“I like to visualize what success would be for that upcoming meeting,” she said. “And I stay extremely present. It kind of forces you to maintain a meditative mind. You actively have to train yourself to stay focused.”

While Mogul’s brand is largely women-centric, Pham said there’s something men can take away from Mogul—as well her upcoming keynote session at EntreCon.

“I want to help anybody I can by providing inspiration and support,” she said, “and to the men who wish to support women.”

In the five short years since she founded her company, Pham has reclaimed the word “mogul”—literally. Search the word on Google, and you’ll see the site is the No. 1 result. Moguls aren’t just men in suits anymore.

Pham stayed true to the promise she made to her grandmother.

“I think she would be proud,” she said. “(Mogul) is a mission-driven organization working to do great social impact.

The real success, however, is not just about the business.

“It’s about being the best you can be in every aspect of your life and career,” she said, “being the best daughter, friend or team leader.”

TIFFANY PHAM AT ENTRECON

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14

WHERE: Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COST: $99-$799

DETAILS: entreconpensacola.com

TIFFANY PHAM HOSTED BY PENSACOLA YOUNG PROFESSIONALS

WHEN: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14

WHERE: Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COST: Free, but registration is required. The first 100 individuals to register will receive a free copy of Pham’s latest book, “Girl Mogul.”

DETAILS: facebook.com/pensacolayp