Best Obtainable Version of the Truth

By Rick Outzen

At the Fall Mass Torts Made Perfect conference, investigative reporter and author Carl Bernstein gave the keynote address at the award luncheon. The biannual event is the largest gathering of plaintiff mass tort attorneys and has been hosted by the Levin Papantonio law firm since 2000.

In 1972, Bernstein teamed with Bob Woodward at the Washington Post to report on the Watergate scandal. Their investigative reporting led to the eventual resignation of President Richard Nixon. Their bestseller on their reporting, “All the President’s Men,” was made into an Oscar-nominated movie, in which Dustin Hoffman played Bernstein.

Bernstein talked about how he started in journalism when he was in high school as a copy boy for the Washington Star, the capital’s afternoon newspaper, until it closed its doors in 1981. He said he learned two notions from his days at the Star that “inform what we journalists ought to do and which have larger implications, it seems to me, for the United States, for the world and for the age in which we live in, especially now, and the future of our societies.”

“The first notion is that the press exists for the public good, not just to make money for owners or stockholders or to further the ideological partisan interests of the news staff or anyone else, but rather, we exist for the public good,” he said. “With that, the other notion is that our primary function as real journalists is to give our readers and viewers the best obtainable version of the truth.”

He explained that while the concept of the best obtainable version of the truth is simple, it has become challenging to achieve “because of the enormous amount of effort, thinking, persistence, push back, removal of ideological baggage and all the muck that is required to get to the best obtainable version of the truth.”

To provide the best obtainable version of the truth, journalists, reporters and editors must sort out the significant from the trivial, emphasize what they think readers and viewers need to know if they’re to be knowledgeable and informed. He added, “We present that, we hope, without ideological or political prejudice.”

Bernstein believes that we have seen a renaissance of commitment to the best obtainable version of the truth in reporting on the presidency that we haven’t seen in generations during the Trump presidency.

He said, “We have seen great reporting, not from one or two news organizations, not just from the Washington Post and the New York Times, but from more than a dozen major news outlets, the Associated Press, Reuters, cable news, CNN, the Nation, TV networks, the Atlantic magazine, the Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch. You can go on and on.”

Bernstein sees that Trump’s response to the free press has been more insidious and far more successful than Richard Nixon’s. He said, “Trump takes the best obtainable version of the truth about him and his presidency and convinces tens if not hundreds of millions of people that it’s fake news, to declare that the press in this country is an enemy of the people, a phrase that drips with Stalinist history and its murderous implications.”

He quoted what Leslie Gelb wrote in his last column for the New York Times in the 1993—“Washington is largely indifferent to truth. Truth is being reduced to a conflict of press releases and a contest of handlers. Truth is judged not by evidence, but by a theatrical performance. Truth is fear—fear of opinion polls, fear of special interests, fear of judging others for fear of being judged, fear of losing power and prestige. Truth has become the acceptance of untruths.”

Bernstein said Trump has skills that are suited for this age. During the 2016 campaign, the GOP presidential candidate plugged into people’s disenchantment with institutions. He said, “The notion that the elites, as he puts it, in this country have failed in the past couple of generations is not a bad proposition because the institutional failures that we’ve had–whether you talk about education, whether you talk about big business evading its responsibilities to the people of this country.”

Once elected, Trump hasn’t expanded his base. Bernstein said, “What makes Trump different from previous presidents is his total disinterest in uniting the people of this country around common tropes. He makes no attempt to be the president of all America, but rather his words and actions are all aimed at being president of his political base.”

He added, “What we’re seeing now in the impeachment investigation and what we’ve seen about Ukraine, what we’ve seen about China … particularly looks like a real conspiracy led by the president of the United States, including his personal lawyer, including others around him, to undermine America’s electoral process, free elections, the basis of our democracy, through the aid of a foreign power.”

Bernstein reminded the audience that one of Nixon’s abuses of power and high crimes was to undermine the American electoral system through a campaign of political espionage and sabotage, aiming against the opposition party. What Nixon tried to do was to make sure that he would run against his weakest opponent, Sen. George McGovern, not Sen. Edmond Muskie of Maine.

He said, “What we have seen of this president and what he’s done in Ukraine, trying to get a foreign power to do political espionage and sabotage, is something Nixon didn’t do.”

Bernstein believes that Gen. Jim Mattis, John Bolton, Rex Tillerson, Gen. H.R. McMaster and others left the White House because “none of these people who worked closest with Donald Trump believed that he was capable of representing and strengthening the national security of the United States, and to the contrary.”

He said, “Unprecedented, even with Nixon, and that also is the undertone of what we are seeing in this impeachment inquiry and in terms of trying to understand Donald Trump and his presidency, because there is no question that those who have served most closely with him on national security concerns, many have concluded that he is a danger to the national security of the United States.”

When asked why the press hasn’t been able to bring down Trump, Bernstein answers, “It’s not the job of the press to bring a president of the United States down or any other officeholder or individual. It’s the job of the press to report on real, existing conditions of the culture, the society, government, sports event, election campaign, candidate. It’s the job of the people to bring about the results that the people want, but not our job.”

He said the system worked during the Watergate era because “courageous Republicans were the heroes in many instances and said they would put truth and the rule of law and the national interest above a narrow ideology, not cowering in fear of a lawless president who happened to be a member of their party.”

Bernstein was uncertain whether a band of “courageous Republicans” would challenge President Trump during the impeachment process.