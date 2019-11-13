Calendar 11/14/19

Author: admin
WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
HOLIDAY SAFETY WITH BRACE 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
CAROLINE JOHNSON: JET GIRL BOOK SIGNING 5 p.m. Bodacious Bookstore and Café, 110 E. Intendencia St. facebook.com/bodaciousbookstore
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
TOAST OF THE COAST: HIGH ON THE HOG, A WHOLE BEAST FEAST 5:30 p.m. $45 per person. The Fish House, 600 Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
WINE AND CHEESE LOVERS DINNER 6 p.m. $60. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.
HAND SEWING: THE SHRUG 6-8 p.m. $40. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road, Ste. 101. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
WINE AND UNWIND 6-8 p.m. $12. Hour-long yoga class and wine. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.
MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
MICROBREWERY HANDBOOK MEET AND GREET 6:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: A LOVE SONG FOR BOBBY LONG 6:30 p.m. Free. Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayes St. lovesongforbobbylong2019.eventbrite.com
BODEGA GARZÓN WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $55 per person. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
IT TAKES TWO: AN OPERATIC SAMPLER 7 p.m. $10. The Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com
TOM SEGURA: TAKE IT DOWN TOUR 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$79.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
CAROL AND GOOSE COMEDY NIGHT 8 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
SHOPPING AND COOKING THE CO-OP SALES 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
LUNCH AND LEARN: MEXICAN STREET FOOD Noon. $25. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. After-party from 9-11 p.m. South Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE PYRAMID PLAYERS PRESENT: HELLO DOLLY 5:30-9 p.m. $5-$10, free to children 12 and under. Jean and Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. facebook.com/pyramidInc
ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH 6:30 p.m. $43-$83. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SEE IT TO BELIEVE MYSTERY THEATRE 6:30-9 p.m. $40. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.
PENNYWISE 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
FIRST DATE 7:30 p.m. $12-$18, free to UWF students. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.
HERON TROT 5K RUN/WALK 7 a.m. Big Lagoon State Park Amphitheater, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway, friendsofpensacolastateparks.org
PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Wayside/Pensacola Visitor Center at 1401 E. Gregory and Bartram Park at 211 Bayfront Parkway. oceanhourfl.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, North Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere
GULF BEACH CRAFT SHOW 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Baars Field Sports Complex (behind Winn Dixie), 13020 Sorrento Road.
HOLIDAY MARKET 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. St. Mark United Methodist Church, 2203 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/stmarkpensacola
LEAPS 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PENSACOLA MAKER FAIRE 10 a.m.-4 p.m. UWF Historic Trust, 120 Church St. pensacola.makerfaire.com
INSPIRE PENSACOLA: A DAY OF TRANSFORMATION, SHIFT AND SELF-EMPOWERMENT 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St. newhorizonsexpo.wixsite.com
PINK PEDAL PARTY 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $20-$25. Krewe du YaYas fundraiser. Sandshaker Lounge and Package Store, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
HUMILITY THAT OVERCOMES THE WORLD: A FREE PUBLIC TALK 1-3 p.m. Pensacola State College Hagler Auditorium, Bldg. 2A, 1000 College Blvd.
KNITTING: THE SNUGGLY SLIPPER 2-4 p.m. $40. Studio South; 955 E. Nine Mile Road, Ste. 101. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
WISDOM OF MYTH 2-4 p.m. “Creativity and myth.” Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 2:30 p.m. Begins at Gulf Coast Kid’s House, 3401 N. 12th Ave.
SZOTSKI’S CHEESECAKES & CRAFT BEER PAIRING 3-6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
OCTANE ACCELERATOR TOUR FEATURING ICE NINE KILLS 6 p.m. $23. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
EMILY LEY BOOK SIGNING 6-8 p.m. Bodacious Bookstore and Café, 110 Intendencia St. facebook.com/bodaciousbookstore
MURDER MYSTERY: CADDY SHANKED 7 p.m. $45. The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave., Ste. 111.
ELITE CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING 7-9 p.m. $10. American Legion Post 33, 1401 W. Intendencia St.
THE COMEDY KLATCH: LIVE STANDUP WITH SAM TALLENT 7 p.m. $25. Constant Coffee and Tea, 615 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/constantcoffeeandtea
DRAG SHOW 7 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. QUAD CITY STORM 7:05 p.m. $5 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
THE PRODUCERS 7:30 p.m. $9-$16. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. performingarts.pensacolastate.edu
FIRST DATE 7:30 p.m. $12-$18, free to UWF students. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
KIP MOORE 8 p.m. $35-$55. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.
MOLLY TAYLOR AND DENTON HATCHER WITH MCDEAN 9 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.
THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
WINE AND SWINE: PIG ROAST STYLE Noon-3 p.m. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. facebook.com/unionpensacola
ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY 1-3 p.m. Cupcakes and punch, sale on pastries. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie
2019 WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL 2-5 p.m. $55-$60. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
NINTH ANNUAL WINE FESTIVAL MARKET 2-6 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE PRODUCERS 2:30 p.m. $9-$16. Pensacola State College,1000 College Blvd. performingarts.pensacolastate.edu
FMW AUDUBON BIRDS & BREW 3-5:30 p.m. Meet at Bruce Beach, 601 W. Main St. fmwaudubon.org/event/birds-and-brew
FIRST DATE 7:30 p.m. $12-$18, free to UWF students. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. QUAD CITY STORM 4:05 p.m. $5 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
NEEDLEFELTING: THE GNOME 6-7 p.m. $20. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road, Ste. 101. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
MIRACLE ON PALAFOX 7 p.m. $9.87 benefiting Christmas wishes. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
MAKE HEALTHY HAPPEN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
NINTH ANNUAL WINE FESTIVAL MARKET 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RESTORATIVE YOGA 5:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Wild mushroom stroganoff with herb tempeh croutons. Get tickets at eotlcafe.com
RIBEYE & CRAB CAKE CAST IRON COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT GROUP 6:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
MURDER MYSTERY: CADDY SHANKED 7 p.m. $45. Lucas’, 400 Quietwater Beach Road, #5A.
CURSIVE, CLOUD NOTHINGS 7 p.m. $22. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
FIRST PERSON IMPERSONATION OF WILLIAM BARTRAM 9 a.m. Pensacola Visitor’s Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. Use West Gate Entrance.
NINTH ANNUAL WINE FESTIVAL MARKET 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BROWN BAG OPERA 12-1 p.m. Free. The Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com
ASTARAIAN STUDIES 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
COMPlIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
RAFFLE BENEFIT: DOWN TO DERBY 5:30 p.m. $50 and up. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
PILATES FUSION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE CRUISE 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $85 per person, kids 12 and under are $25 off. Condor Sailing Adventures,997 S. Palafox. condorsailingadventures.com
EVER’MAN COOKS: FOOD INTERPRETER 1 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
COOKING WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: TASTE OF SOUTHERN COOKING 5 and 7 p.m. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
AFRICAN DANCE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Every Wednesday through Dec. 18. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St. facebook.com/ facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie
HOLIDAY HOW-TO COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
VINYASA YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
CASABLANCA 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
TERRY COVINGTON RECEPTION 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore
2019 FACULTY EXHIBITION On view through Nov. 24. TAG, University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
BEIRUT: PHOTOGRAPHS BY JOHN BECHTOLD On view through Jan. 19. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
100 FACES OF WAR EXPERIENCE On view through Jan. 19 at Pensacola Museum of Art. Traveling exhibit from Smithsonian. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
JOHN MARKOWITZ: RECENT WORKS On view through Feb. 2. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
PINS AND NEEDLES SEWING CLASS Six-week workshop begins on Nov. 1. Learn basic sewing skills/make your own items. First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/pinsandneedlessewingdesign
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Jazz Pensacola invites fine artists/graphic designers to submit renderings for the official 2020 Pensacola JazzFest poster. The commission is $300. The poster design should reflect the deep, rich, diverse jazz music heritage of Pensacola and communicate a sense of place. Submissions should conform to a vertical orientation using a ratio that will fit, with margin, on a final poster size of 18 inches wide by 24 inches high. All content must be the submitter’s original creation and must be unpublished. The submitter must have all rights to images and graphics used in the final artwork and during the design process. The poster must include the name of the festival—2020 Pensacola JazzFest. The submission deadline is Jan. 6, 2020. If selected, the completed art deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit jazzpensacola.com.
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16 oz. brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
CORNHOLE NIGHT WITH ECC 6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
MICHAEL MCCARTAN 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
NORM HASTINGS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
RAZOR HAWK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LEX AND THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
JONATHAN PUZAN 5 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
RAY ‘BIG DOG’ COLEY 6-9 p.m. Cazadores Mexican Restaurant 8183 W. Fairfield.
JONATHAN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
THE FLAVORS 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
THE BLENDERS 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JOHN HART PROJECT 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ MR LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SLIGHT RETURN 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DENISE D’ANGELO 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CAT DADDY 8 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
JOHN HART PROJECT 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SLIGHT RETURN 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
18 STRING ARMY 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
JACK GRIMLEY 2 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
Greg LYON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.
JAZZ JAM 6:30 p.m. $10-$12. Free for members, students and military in uniform. Clint Hall Band, Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. jazzpensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida featuring Tyler Mac Band. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HIGH DEMAND WITH JEREMY & MITCH 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Featuring Ryan Raziano. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSICAL CHAIRS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
DENISE D’ANGELO 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
FALSE IDENTITY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
Author: admin
