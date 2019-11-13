Calendar 11/14/19

THURSDAY 11.14

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

HOLIDAY SAFETY WITH BRACE 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

CAROLINE JOHNSON: JET GIRL BOOK SIGNING 5 p.m. Bodacious Bookstore and Café, 110 E. Intendencia St. facebook.com/bodaciousbookstore

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

TOAST OF THE COAST: HIGH ON THE HOG, A WHOLE BEAST FEAST 5:30 p.m. $45 per person. The Fish House, 600 Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

WINE AND CHEESE LOVERS DINNER 6 p.m. $60. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

HAND SEWING: THE SHRUG 6-8 p.m. $40. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road, Ste. 101. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

WINE AND UNWIND 6-8 p.m. $12. Hour-long yoga class and wine. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

MICROBREWERY HANDBOOK MEET AND GREET 6:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: A LOVE SONG FOR BOBBY LONG 6:30 p.m. Free. Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayes St. lovesongforbobbylong2019.eventbrite.com

BODEGA GARZÓN WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $55 per person. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

IT TAKES TWO: AN OPERATIC SAMPLER 7 p.m. $10. The Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

TOM SEGURA: TAKE IT DOWN TOUR 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$79.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

CAROL AND GOOSE COMEDY NIGHT 8 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

FRIDAY 11.15

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

SHOPPING AND COOKING THE CO-OP SALES 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

LUNCH AND LEARN: MEXICAN STREET FOOD Noon. $25. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. After-party from 9-11 p.m. South Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE PYRAMID PLAYERS PRESENT: HELLO DOLLY 5:30-9 p.m. $5-$10, free to children 12 and under. Jean and Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. facebook.com/pyramidInc

ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH 6:30 p.m. $43-$83. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SEE IT TO BELIEVE MYSTERY THEATRE 6:30-9 p.m. $40. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

PENNYWISE 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

FIRST DATE 7:30 p.m. $12-$18, free to UWF students. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

SATURDAY 11.16

HERON TROT 5K RUN/WALK 7 a.m. Big Lagoon State Park Amphitheater, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway, friendsofpensacolastateparks.org

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Wayside/Pensacola Visitor Center at 1401 E. Gregory and Bartram Park at 211 Bayfront Parkway. oceanhourfl.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, North Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

GULF BEACH CRAFT SHOW 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Baars Field Sports Complex (behind Winn Dixie), 13020 Sorrento Road.

HOLIDAY MARKET 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. St. Mark United Methodist Church, 2203 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/stmarkpensacola

LEAPS 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PENSACOLA MAKER FAIRE 10 a.m.-4 p.m. UWF Historic Trust, 120 Church St. pensacola.makerfaire.com

INSPIRE PENSACOLA: A DAY OF TRANSFORMATION, SHIFT AND SELF-EMPOWERMENT 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St. newhorizonsexpo.wixsite.com

PINK PEDAL PARTY 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $20-$25. Krewe du YaYas fundraiser. Sandshaker Lounge and Package Store, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

HUMILITY THAT OVERCOMES THE WORLD: A FREE PUBLIC TALK 1-3 p.m. Pensacola State College Hagler Auditorium, Bldg. 2A, 1000 College Blvd.

KNITTING: THE SNUGGLY SLIPPER 2-4 p.m. $40. Studio South; 955 E. Nine Mile Road, Ste. 101. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

WISDOM OF MYTH 2-4 p.m. “Creativity and myth.” Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 2:30 p.m. Begins at Gulf Coast Kid’s House, 3401 N. 12th Ave.

SZOTSKI’S CHEESECAKES & CRAFT BEER PAIRING 3-6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

OCTANE ACCELERATOR TOUR FEATURING ICE NINE KILLS 6 p.m. $23. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

EMILY LEY BOOK SIGNING 6-8 p.m. Bodacious Bookstore and Café, 110 Intendencia St. facebook.com/bodaciousbookstore

MURDER MYSTERY: CADDY SHANKED 7 p.m. $45. The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave., Ste. 111.

ELITE CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING 7-9 p.m. $10. American Legion Post 33, 1401 W. Intendencia St.

THE COMEDY KLATCH: LIVE STANDUP WITH SAM TALLENT 7 p.m. $25. Constant Coffee and Tea, 615 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/constantcoffeeandtea

DRAG SHOW 7 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. QUAD CITY STORM 7:05 p.m. $5 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

THE PRODUCERS 7:30 p.m. $9-$16. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. performingarts.pensacolastate.edu

FIRST DATE 7:30 p.m. $12-$18, free to UWF students. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

KIP MOORE 8 p.m. $35-$55. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.

MOLLY TAYLOR AND DENTON HATCHER WITH MCDEAN 9 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.

SUNDAY 11.17

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

WINE AND SWINE: PIG ROAST STYLE Noon-3 p.m. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. facebook.com/unionpensacola

ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY 1-3 p.m. Cupcakes and punch, sale on pastries. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

2019 WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL 2-5 p.m. $55-$60. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

NINTH ANNUAL WINE FESTIVAL MARKET 2-6 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE PRODUCERS 2:30 p.m. $9-$16. Pensacola State College,1000 College Blvd. performingarts.pensacolastate.edu

FMW AUDUBON BIRDS & BREW 3-5:30 p.m. Meet at Bruce Beach, 601 W. Main St. fmwaudubon.org/event/birds-and-brew

FIRST DATE 7:30 p.m. $12-$18, free to UWF students. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. QUAD CITY STORM 4:05 p.m. $5 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

NEEDLEFELTING: THE GNOME 6-7 p.m. $20. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road, Ste. 101. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

MIRACLE ON PALAFOX 7 p.m. $9.87 benefiting Christmas wishes. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

MONDAY 11.18

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

MAKE HEALTHY HAPPEN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

NINTH ANNUAL WINE FESTIVAL MARKET 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RESTORATIVE YOGA 5:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Wild mushroom stroganoff with herb tempeh croutons. Get tickets at eotlcafe.com

RIBEYE & CRAB CAKE CAST IRON COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT GROUP 6:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MURDER MYSTERY: CADDY SHANKED 7 p.m. $45. Lucas’, 400 Quietwater Beach Road, #5A.

CURSIVE, CLOUD NOTHINGS 7 p.m. $22. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

TUESDAY 11.19

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

FIRST PERSON IMPERSONATION OF WILLIAM BARTRAM 9 a.m. Pensacola Visitor’s Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. Use West Gate Entrance.

NINTH ANNUAL WINE FESTIVAL MARKET 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BROWN BAG OPERA 12-1 p.m. Free. The Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

ASTARAIAN STUDIES 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPlIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

RAFFLE BENEFIT: DOWN TO DERBY 5:30 p.m. $50 and up. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

WEDNESDAY 11.20

PILATES FUSION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE CRUISE 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $85 per person, kids 12 and under are $25 off. Condor Sailing Adventures,997 S. Palafox. condorsailingadventures.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: FOOD INTERPRETER 1 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

COOKING WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: TASTE OF SOUTHERN COOKING 5 and 7 p.m. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

AFRICAN DANCE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Every Wednesday through Dec. 18. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St. facebook.com/ facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

HOLIDAY HOW-TO COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

VINYASA YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

CASABLANCA 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

TERRY COVINGTON RECEPTION 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

Current Exhibits

2019 FACULTY EXHIBITION On view through Nov. 24. TAG, University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

BEIRUT: PHOTOGRAPHS BY JOHN BECHTOLD On view through Jan. 19. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

100 FACES OF WAR EXPERIENCE On view through Jan. 19 at Pensacola Museum of Art. Traveling exhibit from Smithsonian. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

JOHN MARKOWITZ: RECENT WORKS On view through Feb. 2. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

PINS AND NEEDLES SEWING CLASS Six-week workshop begins on Nov. 1. Learn basic sewing skills/make your own items. First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/pinsandneedlessewingdesign

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for Artists

Jazz Pensacola invites fine artists/graphic designers to submit renderings for the official 2020 Pensacola JazzFest poster. The commission is $300. The poster design should reflect the deep, rich, diverse jazz music heritage of Pensacola and communicate a sense of place. Submissions should conform to a vertical orientation using a ratio that will fit, with margin, on a final poster size of 18 inches wide by 24 inches high. All content must be the submitter’s original creation and must be unpublished. The submitter must have all rights to images and graphics used in the final artwork and during the design process. The poster must include the name of the festival—2020 Pensacola JazzFest. The submission deadline is Jan. 6, 2020. If selected, the completed art deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit jazzpensacola.com.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16 oz. brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

CORNHOLE NIGHT WITH ECC 6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday 11.14

MICHAEL MCCARTAN 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

NORM HASTINGS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

RAZOR HAWK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LEX AND THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 11.15

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

JONATHAN PUZAN 5 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

RAY ‘BIG DOG’ COLEY 6-9 p.m. Cazadores Mexican Restaurant 8183 W. Fairfield.

JONATHAN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE FLAVORS 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE BLENDERS 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JOHN HART PROJECT 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ MR LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SLIGHT RETURN 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 11.16

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DENISE D’ANGELO 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CAT DADDY 8 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

JOHN HART PROJECT 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SLIGHT RETURN 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 11.17

18 STRING ARMY 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

JACK GRIMLEY 2 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

Greg LYON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 11.18

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.

JAZZ JAM 6:30 p.m. $10-$12. Free for members, students and military in uniform. Clint Hall Band, Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida featuring Tyler Mac Band. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HIGH DEMAND WITH JEREMY & MITCH 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 11.19

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Featuring Ryan Raziano. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSICAL CHAIRS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 11.20

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

DENISE D’ANGELO 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

FALSE IDENTITY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com