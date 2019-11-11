40-Year-Old Beauty

By Jeremy Morrison

Before Keep Pensacola Beautiful was Keep Pensacola Beautiful, the local nonprofit was known as Clean and Green and, before that, the Pensacola Escambia Clean Community Commission. The organization was born during a time in the late 1970s when there was an energetic focus on beautification in Pensacola and the city’s mayor, Warren Briggs, was known as its official “weed inspector” and “crepe myrtle crusader.”

“At that point in time, there was a lot of litter, and no one was taking care it,” said Keep Pensacola Beautiful Executive Director Sigrid Solgard.

Chartered in 1979, the nonprofit has worked through the years to remove litter from roadways and beaches. The organization has a contract with Escambia County to empty trash at boat ramps and parks, and it also operates a court-ordered community service program.

This year, Keep Pensacola Beautiful is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The organization will recognize the occasion with an anniversary celebration this Saturday, Nov. 9. A week later, it’s back to business with the grand opening of Harmony Parks, a beautification project involving large-scale instruments being installed as playground equipment.

Forty Years and a Mystery

Some things about Keep Pensacola Beautiful are certain. It was conceived of in 1978 and chartered the next year. It has long held county contracts for clearing litter from parks and has also participated in post-hurricane clean-up efforts over the years. In 1995, it became a Keep American Beautiful affiliate.

But other details are less clear.

“A lot of our history has kind of been a mystery to us for a while,” said Solgard.

When Solgard started in 2016, the organization’s previous director, who passed away shortly after resigning, had been in his position for quite some time. That director apparently left little behind in the way of records.

“He had a lot of institutional knowledge just in his head, and it kind of went with him,” explained Jessica Irwin, Keep Pensacola Beautiful’s director of programming and development.

To compound this mystery, the director preceding that director also left sparse records to review.

“These two gentlemen did a lot for this organization and a lot for this community, but they took that knowledge with them,” Irwin said.

In an effort to piece together a more complete portrait of the organization’s past, Solgard and Irwin have been looking over what records are available—a filing cabinet was recently unearthed—and attempting to contact any past board members they can find, though many have moved from the area or passed away.

“I hear at one point in the ‘80s, we had a dump truck,” Irwin laughed.

“These are just things that we’re learning,” Solgard said. “It’s been fun and interesting, because it’s like, ‘Hey, did you know we did this in ‘82?’”

The team at Keep Pensacola Beautiful is hoping that the organization’s 40th anniversary party will provide an opportunity for anyone who’s ever been involved with the organization to come and help fill in some of the blanks in the nonprofit’s story.

“It’s really about trying to reconnect,” Solgard said.

The anniversary party is also about celebrating Keep Pensacola Beautiful’s past, as well as its future. While it started out primarily as a litter-removal-oriented organization—and certainly maintains that function—its role in the community has evolved to include beautification projects.

In focusing on projects that serve to beautify the community in some way, Solgard said, it’s hoped that such efforts can facilitate or even trigger a healthier, happier community.

“When you have a beautiful neighborhood, people go outside more; they have more physical exercise,” Solgard said. “Even mentally, they’ve shown a beautiful community affects us mentally.”

Music in the Park

One of the projects Keep Pensacola Beautiful has been working on will be unveiled later this month, a week after the 40th anniversary celebration. Called Harmony Parks, the project involves installing large instruments as playground equipment.

“It’s a project that’s kind of been in the works for a while,” Solgard said.

Harmony Parks will be located in Englewood Park, near the Boys and Girls Club. The installation consists of three instruments—primarily percussive-based, including a xylophone—and three park benches.

“We’re going to kind of create a concert-like space, where people can watch and also play,” Solgard said, adding that she envisions the equipment eliciting multigenerational involvement.

Solgard first saw a playground installation similar to Harmony Parks in Minnesota.

“I actually played on one of these up in my home state of Minnesota, and I said, ‘Wow, we need one of these in Pensacola,” she recalled.

In addition to encouraging social interaction and providing an activity proven to improve brain function, Solgard said she thinks Harmony Parks will have numerous associated benefits, such as drawing more people outside, thus improving safety with “more eyes on the street.”

“It’s kind of a domino effect,” she said of the benefits.

KEEP PENSACOLA BEAUTIFUL 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

WHEN: 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9

WHERE: Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave.

DETAILS: keeppensacolabeautiful.org

HARMONY PARKS GRAND OPENING

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

WHERE: Englewood Park, 2751 N. H St.

DETAILS: keeppensacolabeautiful.org