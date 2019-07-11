Winners & Losers 11/7/19

Winners

Judy Bense

The University of West Florida President Emeritus has been inducted into the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame, which honors up to three women each year who have made significant contributions to the improvement of life for women and all Florida citizens. Bense is the first inductee from Northwest Florida. As the UWF’s first female president, Bense raised the university’s profile, oversaw the construction of modern academic and residence halls, increased enrollment and established the football program. Recently, she was named the 2019 recipient of the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation Evelyn Fortune Bartlett Award.

Ron and Jan Miller

The couple named Pensacola State College as beneficiary of their $2.5 million Charitable Remainder Unitrust. Based upon the terms and conditions of the trust agreement, the Pensacola State College Foundation is the sole beneficiary of the remainder in the Millers’ trust. The Millers have long been active leaders and have supported such groups as Manna Food Pantries, Pace Center for Girls, Pathways for Change, Pensacola Opera and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida.

NAS Whiting Field

The Naval Air Station earned first place in both Health, Safety and Fitness Flagship and for Environmental Stewardship Flagship. These awards are presented annually to commands that engage in outstanding community service activities and promote academics, life skills and civic education for youth. The Navy Region Southeast is made up of 18 commands. NAS Whiting Field was named the winner in the medium shore category.

Losers

Ted Yoho

The Florida Republican congressman called the Democratic-led hearings regarding Trump’s dealings with the Ukraine a “sideshow,” but he hasn’t attended any depositions of key witnesses because he has “other responsibilities” in Congress. Yoho is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, one of three committees hearing testimony from the witnesses behind closed doors. He could have attended the closed hearings.

Lisa & Kelly Hall

The former Escambia County Sheriff’s Office captain and deputy face a criminal investigation after the agency’s internal affairs determined that the wife took online law enforcement training courses and examinations in her husband’s name from approximately September 2014 through July 2019, according to court filings. Capt. Lisa Hall resigned and her husband Kelly’s employment was terminated. According to the Pensacola News Journal, the State Attorney’s Office has 23 open court cases in which the Halls had at one point been listed as witnesses.

William Latson

The former principal of Spanish River High School in Boca Raton who told a parent that he couldn’t say “the Holocaust is a factual, historical event,” was fired by the Palm Beach County School Board last week, effective Nov. 21. The district said there was “just cause” for firing the former principal over alleged ethical misconduct and failure to carry out his job responsibilities. The official justification for Latson’s termination was not his comments but his failure to return messages from district officials in the days after his comments became public.