Calendar 11/7/19

THURSDAY 11.7

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

LA LECHE LEAGUE 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ATLAS BEVERAGE CLASS 5 and 7 p.m. $20 per person. Rollins Distillery. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

CLAWS AND PAWS 5 p.m. $3 White Claws and homemade treats for your pup. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. facebook.com/unionpensacola

YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

STORIES UNDER THE STARS: GROWING FREEDOM 6-8 p.m. Free. From the Ground Up Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

WINE AND UNWIND 6-8 p.m. $12. Hour-long yoga class and wine. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

RADIOLIVE 6 p.m. $10. Grace Pettis, Dave Nachmanoff, Kim Carson. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St. radiolive.org

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

AIRMEN OF NOTE 7 p.m. Free. Jazz ensemble of United States Air Force in concert. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

FRIDAY 11.8

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

EVER’MAN COOKS WITH BACKYARD BOHEMIAN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

LUNCH AND LEARN: ALL ABOUT BACON Noon. $25. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

GREETINGS FROM PENSACOLA: LECTURE FROM DR. JEFFREY MEIKLE 5-6 p.m., member-only social; 6:30-8 p.m., public social and lecture. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. uwf.edu

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JERRY DAWSON/PENSACOLA GUITAR STUDENT CONCERT 6-10 p.m. Dolce & Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

EVER’MAN COOKS: COMPASSIONATE CUISINE 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

COAST IS CLEAR PARTY 6-10 p.m. Free. End of season party. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 165 Ft. Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

COMEDY UNDER THE STARS: IMPROVABLE CAUSE 7-8:30 p.m. $10. From the Ground Up Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

GOOD VIBES MIXER 7 p.m. Asher and Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

SAMANTHA FISH 7 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

SATURDAY 11.9

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Location TBA. oceanhourfl.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

PINE FOREST METHODIST CHURCH ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL AND CAR SHOW 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. 2800 Wilde Lake Blvd. pineforestumc.org

2019 ORANGE BEACH BREEZE HARVEST MARKET AT SEVILLE SQUARE 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Seville Square. orangebeachbreeze.com

HUMANISTS OF WEST FLORIDA 10 a.m.-noon. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DRAG BRUNCH 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. $8 cover. The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowinebar

KITTEN & CAT ADOPTIONS AT PET SUPERMARKET 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pet Supermarket, 6857 N. Ninth Avenue. $65-$75 adoption fees. All cats are up to date on shots, tested negative for leukemia, and adoption fee includes spay or neuter with microchip and flea pill. aaflorida.org

JOSHUA T. MERELLO AND SIROCCO Noon-2 p.m. Dolce & Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

BETTIES AND BREWS Noon-3 p.m. Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

KREWE OF ST. PATRICK’S KILT KRAWL 2019 Noon-6 p.m. $15. Starting at Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/kreweofstpatrick

OYSTER FEST 2-4 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox St. orileyspub.com

NATURAL HEALING 2-4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CELEBRATE THE GULF 4-7 p.m. Healthy Gulf 25th anniversary celebration. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B.

WINTER BREWFEST 5-7 p.m. $20-$25. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox St. orileyspub.com

KEEP PENSACOLA BEAUTIFUL 40TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY 5:30-8 p.m. Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop, $10 party. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. BIRMINGHAM BULLS 7:05 p.m. $5 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

THE PRODUCERS 7:30 p.m. $9-$16. Pensacola State College,1000 College Blvd. performingarts.pensacolastate.edu

CARNIVAL OF CRUE: TRIBUTE TO MOTLEY CRUE 8 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

SUNDAY 11.10

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

GROVE & BROWN MARKET 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 17. Local vendors, artists and farmers. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St.

TELLING: PENSACOLA 2 p.m. Free. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. thetellingproject.org

THE PRODUCERS 2:30 p.m. $9-$16. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. performingarts.pensacolastate.edu

THE DESTINY HOWARD DUO 3-5 p.m. Dolce & Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

HOLIDAY SHOWCASE WINE TASTING BENEFITING OPERATION RECONNECT 3-5 p.m. $10 ($5 goes to Operation Reconnect). Pot Roast & Pinot, 11-B S. Palafox. potroastpinot.com

STINGERS COMEDY 8:30-10 p.m. $10 O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox St. orileyspub.com

MONDAY 11.11

GARDENING ON THE GULF COAST 9 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TELLING: PENSACOLA 11 a.m. Free. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. thetellingproject.org

HEALTHY EATING DURING THE HOLIDAYS WITH DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ESCAMBIA COUNTY 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

ECUA RECYCLING 3 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

EARTH ETHICS 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FALL FAVORITES COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RELOADING THE MATRIX 6:30 p.m. $15. Meditation practice and ritual. Asher and Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

POWER TRIP 7 p.m. $18. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

TUESDAY 11.12

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: PORT OF PENSACOLA 9 a.m. Free. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. Use West Gate Entrance.

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

PILATES FUSION 4:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

SHOCK ILLUSIONIST: DAN SPERRY 7 p.m. $20-$35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

WEDNESDAY 11.13

PILATES FUSION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE CRUISE 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $85 per person, kids 12 and under are $25 off. Condor Sailing Adventures,997 S. Palafox. condorsailingadventures.com

ENVIRONMENTAL TOXINS AND HOW TO AVOID THEM 1 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

AFRICAN DANCE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Every Wednesday through Dec. 18. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St. facebook.com/facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

HANDS-ON SUSHI COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

DOMESTIC ARTS 101: THE RUSTIC COUNTRY LOAF 6-7:30 p.m. $30. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. Register at studiosouthon9milerd@gmail.com.

VINYASA YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

BADFISH: A TRIBUTE TO SUBLIME 7 p.m. $15-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ESCAMBIA ALL COUNTY BAND CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacaolsaenger.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

COLLEGE PORTFOLIO PREP WORKSHOP 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. $90-$100. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

YOGA IN THE GALLERIES 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. $7, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

OPENING RECEPTION: 100 FACES OF WAR + JOHN MARKOWITZ 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

OPEN STUDIO: CLAY LEAF BOWLS 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. $6, free to PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

2019 FACULTY EXHIBITION On view through Nov. 24. TAG, University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

BEIRUT: PHOTOGRAPHS BY JOHN BECHTOLD On view through Jan. 19. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

100 FACES OF WAR EXPERIENCE On view through Jan. 19 at Pensacola Museum of Art. Traveling exhibit from Smithsonian. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

PINS AND NEEDLES SEWING CLASS Six-week workshop begins on Nov. 1. Learn basic sewing skills/make your own items. First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/pinsandneedlessewingdesign

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for Artists

Jazz Pensacola invites fine artists/graphic designers to submit renderings for the official 2020 Pensacola JazzFest poster. The commission is $300. The poster design should reflect the deep, rich, diverse jazz music heritage of Pensacola and communicate a sense of place. Submissions should conform to a vertical orientation using a ratio that will fit, with margin, on a final poster size of 18 inches wide by 24 inches high. All content must be the submitter’s original creation and must be unpublished. The submitter must have all rights to images and graphics used in the final artwork and during the design process. The poster must include the name of the festival—2020 Pensacola JazzFest. The submission deadline is Jan. 6, 2020. If selected, the completed art deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit jazzpensacola.com.

———————————————————————————————————-



Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16 oz. brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 11.7

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

BLOO GAROO 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TYLER LIVINGSTON AND THE ABSOLUTES 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 11.8

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

JONATHAN PUZAN 5 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

RAY ‘BIG DOG’ COLEY 6-9 p.m. Cazadores Mexican Restaurant 8183 W. Fairfield.

JONATHAN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

PLATINUM PREMIER 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE L.A. STRANGERS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDANS & JAMES 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ MR LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHAZAM 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 11.9



LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

JO JO PRESS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHAZAM 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 11.10

KATH LYON 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

HORSESHOE KITTY 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSICIAL CHAIRS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 11.11

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida featuring Tony Holiday. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HIGH DEMAND WITH JEREMY & MITCH 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 11.12

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Featuring Derek Akhi. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSICAL CHAIRS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 11.13

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com