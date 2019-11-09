Foo Foo & “Friends” Calendar

THURSDAY 11.7

FIRE AND RAIN On view through Nov. 11. Experience the sparkling tapestry of a sculpture of mylar and holographic strands floating above Downtown on Intendencia and South Palafox streets.

NOT SO TAME: AN EXHIBITION OF PAINTINGS BY KARA VALENTINO FFIELD On view through Nov. 15. Rock Hard Design House, 16 N. Palafox. rockharddesignhouse.com

FRANK BROWN INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL Through Nov. 17, various locations. Hear some of your favorite songs by the musicians who wrote them. For schedule and locations, visit frankbrownsongwriters.com.

100 FACES OF WAR EXPERIENCE + JOHN MARKOWITZ On view at Pensacola Museum of Art. $4-$7. Traveling exhibit from Smithsonian on view through Jan. 19 and UWF instructor John Markowitz on view through Feb. 2. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ATLAS BEVERAGE CLASS 5 and 7 p.m. $20 per person. Rollins Distillery. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

JIMMI MAYES IN CONCERT 6 p.m. Blues musician Jimmi Mayes will perform alongside Cat Rhodes and Tony Pasko, sharing songs and stories from his 50-year career. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

3D PRINTSACOLA 7 p.m. Free. Keynote panel discussion “Human creativity and machine generative art.” Glass artists and magician Fred Kahl and IHMC research scientist Kevin Fries. IHMC, 40 S. Alcaniz.

VIOLA! PANEL DISCUSSION 7:30 p.m. Free. Music Hall at UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

PENARTS PRESENTS: INTO THE BREECHES 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. A modern comedy from George Brant. The Gordon, 306 N. DeVilliers. Get your tickets through a link on foofoofest.com.

FRIDAY 11.8

LEGAL GRAFFITI Nov. 8-10. Free. Zarzaur Law, 11 E. Romana St.

BLUE ANGELS HOMECOMING AIRSHOW 8 a.m. and Nov. 9. NAS Pensacola, 280 Taylor Road.

MAHABHUTA YOGA FESTIVAL 11 a.m. Through Nov. 9 Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St. mahabhutayogafestival.com

3D PRINTSACOLA: STEAMROLLER EDITION 6-9 p.m. $10 suggested donation. Hands-on activities, live music, pop-up exhibitions and more. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St.

BALLET PENSACOLA PERFORMANCE 6:30 p.m. $13. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. Call 432-9546 to purchase tickets.

SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY 7:30 p.m. $18-$25. Comedy featuring some of Pensacola’s finest talent alongside cocktails and camaraderie. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

VIOLA! SONG CYCLE PREMIERE 7:30 p.m. $15-$35. Music of composer and pianist Lois Henry, writer Robin Reshard and a cast of professional opera singers directed and led by bass-baritone Lloyd Reshard, Jr. Music Hall at UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

PENARTS PRESENTS: INTO THE BREECHES 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. A modern comedy from George Brant. The Gordon, 306 N. DeVilliers. Get your tickets at foofoofest.com.

SATURDAY 11.9

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S BUSINESS FAIR 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Support local “kidpreneurs,” aged 6-17 years old, as they take over the streets of downtown Pensacola. childrensbusinessfair.org/pensacola

2019 PENSACOLA WRITING AND BOOK FESTIVAL 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Learn tips from 10 published authors with panels and activities. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. studeri.org

BALLET PENSACOLA PERFORMANCE 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. $13. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. Call 432-9546 to purchase tickets.

JOURNALIST & AUTHOR TALK: ELEANOR RANDOLPH 5:30 p.m. Book signing begins at 4 p.m. Free. Author of “The Many Lives of Michael Bloomberg.” Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

TATT-FOO: DAY 2 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

MELANIN MONOLOGUES 7 p.m. Henny Penny Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY 7:30 p.m. $18-$25. Comedy featuring some of Pensacola’s finest talent alongside cocktails and camaraderie. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

PENARTS PRESENTS: INTO THE BREECHES 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. A modern comedy from George Brant. The Gordon, 306 N. DeVilliers. Get your tickets at foofoofest.com.

PENSACOLA CIVIC BAND PRESENTS: SKETCHES OF SPAIN 7:30 p.m. $14. With guest Boston Brass. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

THE MATTACHINE: A HEDWIG EXPERIENCE FEATURING JOHN CAMERON MITCHELL 8 p.m. (VIP) 8:30 p.m. (general admission). $51-$101. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. Find tickets through the link at foofoofest.com

SUNDAY 11.10

PENSACOLA BEACH ART & WINE FESTIVAL 11 a.m. $30-$50. Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. pensacolabeachchamber.com/event/art-wine-festival

JAZZ FOR JUSTICE, FEATURING REBIRTH BRASS BAND 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Live jazz music with special guests Rebirth Brass Band. Free to public; VIP tickets available at jazz.lsnf.org.

PENSACOLA EGGFEST Noon-3 p.m. $30-$60. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. pensacolaeggfest.com

TELLING: PENSACOLA 2 p.m. Free. Military veterans share their stories. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. thetellingproject.org

PENARTS PRESENTS: INTO THE BREECHES 2 p.m. $15-$20. A modern comedy from George Brant. The Gordon, 306 N. DeVilliers. Get your tickets at foofoofest.com.

EARLY MUSIC CONSORT IN CONCERT 3 p.m. Open to public. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave.

SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY 3 p.m. $18-$25. Comedy featuring some of Pensacola’s finest talent alongside cocktails and camaraderie. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

PIPES AND BRASS 4 p.m. The Kney Organ & the Perdido Brass. Featuring the great Kney Organ collaborating with the Perdido Brass. Old Christ Church, 405 S. Adams St.

EPILEPSY FLORIDA PRESENTS, KETO AND VINO 5-8 p.m. Try ketogenic recipes and learn how this diet can stop seizures in children with epilepsy. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St.

SCIENCE UNCORKED 6-8 p.m. $50. Enjoy beer, wine and light appetizers while exploring science. Pensacola MESS Hall, 116 N. Tarragona St. pensacolamesshall.org

MONDAY 11.11

CURIOSITY DAY: SPACE 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 for children 3 years and up, free to members. Learn about the solar system and take part in watching Mercury transit the sun. Pensacola MESS Hall, 116 N. Tarragona St. pensacolamesshall.org

TELLING: PENSACOLA 11 a.m. Free. Military veterans share their stories. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. thetellingproject.org

For more information and event listings, visit foofoofest.com.