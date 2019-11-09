Calling All Sugar Daddies: Hedwig is Coming to Pensacola

By Jennifer Leigh

John Cameron Mitchell first developed his most famous character, Hedwig, in the early 1990s while performing at the New York City “rock and roll drag club” Squeezebox.

It was the last years of the AIDS crisis. Rudy Giuliani was mayor. And Mitchell was a working actor looking to push some boundaries.

“Hedwig is a disrupter,” Mitchell said recently on the phone, “a disrupter of musicals, gender, sexuality…”

Hedwig, with her 1970s-era feathered hair and bright blue eye shadow, became a hero for anyone who felt misunderstood and unrepresented.

It was a story ahead of its time—about a genderqueer rock musician from East Germany who suffers a forced, botched sex-change operation leaving her with a one-inch mound of flesh referred to as “the angry inch,” also the name of her backup band. Hedwig shares her story through a series of flashbacks as she tours dive bars around the United States following an ex who scorned her.

Mitchell grew up on Army bases around the U.S., as well as Germany, and he says those experiences helped inspire Hedwig like any other life experience.

“In the military, there’s a sense of you have to leave where you came from behind, like Hedwig,” he said. “She’s as American as apple pie.”

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask, opened off-Broadway in 1998, with the cult film following in 2001. The Broadway show was revived in 2014, with a different three-name star, Neil Patrick Harris, and earned a handful of Tony awards. The show has been told and retold countless times in its 20-plus years of existence. And next summer, Improbable Cause Mystery Theatre will bring the production to Pensacola.

Hedwig means so many different things to her vast legion of fans. She’s a gay icon—Mitchell says he does not believe she is transgender since her surgery was forced and not a choice—a rule breaker and unafraid to go after her dreams.

“She was created as a nonbinary hero and became an accidental monument,” said Mitchell. “She’s a symbol of survival.”

He could have never predicted that “Hedwig” would become such a cult hit that it would one day performed by a local theatre company in the South. He has no qualms with it being his most resonating piece of work to date.

“I love it,” he said. “When someone comes up and tells me, ‘You really helped me,’ there’s nothing better. I love that these characters found their way. (The show) is like my child, and my child is doing good.”

“Hedwig” is hardly the first (and last) story that Mitchell has written. From his roles on TV shows like “The Good Wife,” “Girls” and his latest series, “Shrill” with Aidy Bryant of “Saturday Night Live,” his fan base has broadened to millennial and middle-aged women.

“It’s funny how things come around, but I feel very lucky and happy,” he said.

In between TV shows and directing, Mitchell’s been working on his latest project, the musical podcast “Anthem: Homunculus” on Luminary. In an interview with The Daily Beast, he called the story an “autobiography that never was.” It’s the alternate life he might have had if he didn’t choose a creative career. The podcast, which features stars such as Patti LuPone and Glenn Close, as well as Mitchell, follows the story of Ceann, who has a tumor and starts a public fundraiser for treatment.

The story wasn’t originally written as a podcast. Mitchell admits there’s less of a market for small, independent films like there was in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“My last film (‘How to Talk to Girls at Parties’) dropped like a stone,” he said. “People don’t see independent films anymore. The brave, explorative films seem to be less common. But I’ve never been one thing. The podcast form opens up creative possibilities.”

In the last several years, Mitchell has also been a caretaker to his parents. His father had Alzheimer’s and died five years ago. His mother now has Alzheimer’s. This role has had a “strange silver lining,” he said. It’s helped him reconcile some of the differences he’s had with his parents. And the work he does now helps support his mother’s care.

“They’ve [my parents] become my kids,” he said. “It’s fascinating how dynamics change. Alzheimer’s erases the negative. I found a peace and love with my mom and dad.”

This weekend, as part of a series of events honoring Transgender Awareness Week, Mitchell will bring a part of the Hedwig show to life with a live DJ set as well as a performance of two songs from the show. Mitchell calls his small, traveling tour “The Mattachine,” paying homage to the Mattachine Society, one of the earliest gay rights organizations in the United States.

“The Mattachine” brings back those early days of ‘90s clubs and Hedwig’s infancy.

“It was irreverent, profane, joyful noise,” Mitchell said.

Joyful noise is exactly what he wants to bring to Pensacola. Mitchell, who learned how to DJ as a 13-year-old in his parent’s basement, says the music he hears in clubs today is too predictable—too on the nose.

“All music is dance music,” he said. “(In the ‘90s) you could hear The Smiths, Dolly Parton … all music was welcome. I’m going to bring back that vibe. You’re going to slow dance. You’re going to feel those feels.”

“That Mattachine,” like its namesake, is also an opportunity to get out of the social media world and find your community of people. It’s not a night to be shy.

“It’s important to find your community—and I see this event as people stepping up for me and my mom. It’s emotionally powerful,” Mitchell said. “It’s the unloved who change the world.”

THE MATTACHINE: A HEDWIG EXPERIENCE FEATURING JOHN CAMERON MITCHELL

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

WHERE: The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St.

COST: $51-$101*

DETAILS: facebook.com/icmtheatre

*A $1 surcharge is added to the price of each ticket to “The Mattachine” and will be reserved for LGBTQ charities designated by Stamped Film Festival.

TRANSGENDER AWARENESS MONTH EVENTS

Transgender Awareness Week is typically observed the second week of November, but in Pensacola this year, activist and artistic groups are coming together to commemorate the occasion throughout the entire month with a series of events designed to entertain, educate and celebrate.

BRUSH UP

Buying makeup or new clothes can be an anxiety-inducing event for transgender individuals. This event will present that opportunity in a judgment-free zone with a free clothes giveaway and makeup tutorials.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10

WHERE: Commons Auditorium, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway

COST: Free

DETAILS: facebook.com/uwfgsa

STAMPED FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTS ‘TRANSMILITARY’

Filmmaker Fiona Dawson returns to Pensacola to share her feature-length film “TransMilitary,” which premiered at SXSW in 2018, winning Best Feature Documentary Audience Award. Dawson’s short film “More Than He Knows” was shown at the recent Stamped Festival. After the screening, Dawson will do a Q&A with the audience.

WHEN: 5 p.m. cocktail hour 6:30 p.m. show. Monday, Nov. 11

WHERE: Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COST: Free

DETAILS: stampedfilmfest.com

STRIVE PRESENTS: TRANSFEST

Wednesday, Nov. 20, is Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day to memorialize those who were murdered as a result of transphobia and to bring attention to violence endured by transgender individuals. Strive will honor victims of violence with speakers and a recognition of the names of those lost. Additional TransFest events including an art show, a charity brunch, a dance party and more, with details to be announced soon.

TRANSGENDER DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20

WHERE: The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

COST: Free; donations accepted

DETAILS: facebook.com/socialtransinitiative

HOW TO CARE FOR TRANSGENDER PATIENTS: A DISCUSSION ON TRANS PEOPLE AND HEALTHCARE

Trans individuals and healthcare professionals will discuss ways to better care for trans people in the field of mental and physical health. The panel is free and open to the public.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24

WHERE: Commons Auditorium, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway

COST: Free

DETAILS: facebook.com/uwfgsa