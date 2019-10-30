Foo Foo Festival 2019

It’s (finally) fall on the Gulf Coast, which means it’s time for one of our favorite annual events to take over the town and give us all a much-needed dose of culture and fun—Foo Foo Festival.

In case you’re new to these parts or just need a refresher, Foo Foo Fest is a 12-day celebration of arts and culture that happens every fall in Pensacola. There is literally something for everyone and anyone. Some of the events are generously funded through grants by Art, Culture, Entertainment, Inc. (ACE)—which is a local nonprofit organization that receives federal, State of Florida, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, corporate, foundation and personal funds. Others are what they call “Friends of Foo” and are basically just other cultural events happening during the same timeframe.

For our annual Foo Foo guide, we covered a little bit of everything and included a comprehensive calendar for the events we didn’t get to feature. So read up and start making plans to make the most of these next two weeks.

