Halloween Calendar 10/31/19
THURSDAY 10.31
HALLOWEEN AT SAM’S FUN CITY 5-9 p.m. $14.99 includes rides and attractions. Sam’s Fun City, 6709 Pensacola Blvd. samsfuncity.com
TENT OR TREAT: A FAMILY-FRIENDLY HALLOWEEN STREET PARTY 5-7 p.m. Face painting, games and candy. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox.
HALLOWEEN WINE TASTING AT POT ROAST & PINOT 5-7 p.m. Featuring Chronic Cellar’s wines. $15; $5 will be credited back with your first pre-sale bottle purchase. Pot Roast & Pinot, 11-B S. Palafox. potroastpinot.com
HALLOWEEN BASH WITH MIKE NORRIS 6-10 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
SECOND ANNUAL PET COSTUME CONTEST 6-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
JAY HOLLOWEEN SITAR SÉANCE 7-9 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola
CARNEVIL HAUNTED HOUSE 7-10:30 p.m. $20. Hadji Shrine Temple, 800 W. Nine Mile Road. hadjihauntedhouse.com
SEVILLE QUARTER HAUNTED HALLOWEEN PARTY AND $5,000 COSTUME CONTEST 7 p.m. sign up (sign up at Apple Annie’s) contest begins at 9 p.m. at Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
O’RILEY’S HALLOWEEN CONTEST 8 p.m. $5. Best costume contest begins at midnight with $1,000 in cash and prizes for top three costumes. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
THRILLER DANCE SHOW 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
