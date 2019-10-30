“A DJ First” with NOLA Legend Mannie Fresh

By Savannah Evanoff

Mannie Fresh is an old-school guy.

Always has been. Always will be.

The legendary rapper behind hits like “Real Big” and “Designer Caskets,” the longtime record producer for Cash Money Records and half of the hip-hop duo Big Tymer has dedicated his past few years to the DJ booth. Yet, when asked about his latest musical inspiration, his answer remains the same—old-school music.

“If I listen to some old R&B like Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin or something, I get inspired,” Fresh said. “It makes me want to do music. Being a DJ inspires me. The DJ’s job is to make people forget about everything that’s going on in their life for however long you’re there DJing. That inspires me, to take somebody away from whatever their problems are and have a good time.”

You can tell he means it.

Sure, Fresh is a rapper, musician, producer, celebrity, hitmaker—and he wears all those hats well. But first and foremost, he sees himself as a DJ. Even the songs he produces are from a DJ’s perspective, he said.

Fresh started DJing at 13, just like his dad. The first half of his DJ name was his father’s nickname for him.

“My dad used to let me DJ a lot of times, so I would consider my first gigs our living room,” Fresh said. “It was a learning thing, a lesson for me to watch my dad do this and then pick up on what he’s doing and figure out what would be my style and what would I bring to it.”

Guys at his junior high school birthed the other half of his DJ name, because he always wore a clean pair of sneakers. He still digs tennis shoes.

“I’m a tennis shoes fanatic,” Fresh said.

He still prefers the Reebok Classic.

“I’m true to New Orleans, just regular Reeboks,” Fresh said. “That’s what we grew up on. That’s still my shoe, my go-to shoe. You can get away with it, and it goes with anything.”

Fresh laid out the timeline of his career—the living room led to paid house parties in New Orleans to school dances to opening concerts. He trails off.

“My Christmas gifts were music equipment,” Fresh said. “At first, I really didn’t get it, but my dad saw something I didn’t see young. When I really got into music and it clicked that this is something I wanted to do, for my dad to support me wholeheartedly, 100%, full on and just be like, ‘Hey, go for your dream,’ that right there means the world. Because there’s a lot of people in the world that don’t get that from parents and peers and people around them that say you should do something you love. It’s full circle right now. I do a job I love doing. I don’t even consider it work.”

The game has changed though. While playing his hit “Back That Azz Up” is always a crowd pleaser—even if you’re failing as a DJ, he said—the job itself is different.

A DJ used to just be a voice; now it’s a personality.

“A DJ is a celebrity now,” Fresh said. “Personality comes with that. You gotta sell yourself as big as life to be a good DJ. It’s more than just DJing. It’s pretty much like politics—you are out there kissing babies, shaking hands, whatever it takes to stay in that spot. If you don’t, somebody else will.”

Fresh is clear about one thing, he’s not done. He’s only scratched the surface of his musical career’s trajectory.

“I still don’t feel like I’ve done my best work yet,” Fresh said. “I’m gonna put out some Mannie Fresh songs. It’s been a while. In order for me to fall back in love with producing, I had to go back to DJing. I’m seasonal. I do things like that. DJing actually helps me figure out what’s going on in the world. When you go places, you know the trends; you know what people are jamming to, what they’re moving to. Now that I’ve been DJing for a while, I’m ready to put out some new records.”

