Let’s All Singalong

By Savannah Evanoff

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a call to those who sing in the shower, sing in the car or hum while they work—but might not do it anywhere else.

At this event, the audience is the choir, and everyone is encouraged to sing.

Choral Society of Pensacola will host Choir! Choir! Choir!—which is led by Canadian artists Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman—for Foo Foo Fest.

Charlie Smoke, the executive director of the Choral Society of Pensacola, said a board member introduced him to the group just after David Bowie’s death.

“The group performed his ‘Space Oddity’ at a Toronto art gallery as a tribute, and she sent me a link to that video on YouTube,” Smoke said. “I was so impressed by the group and by that feeling of community that the performance created that I started looking at their other videos. The more I looked, the more impressed I was. I thought, ‘We need to bring this experience to Pensacola.’”

This isn’t a traditional Choral Society experience, but Foo Foo Fest is all about breaking out of your box, Smoke said.

“We’re known primarily as a group that does the big choral masterworks, classical composers—for soloists, chorus and orchestra,” Smoke said. “But I think what we’re fundamentally about is singing and people making music together.”

The event also ties in with the Society’s upcoming annual Christmas singalong, Smoke said.

Choir! Choir! Choir! will announce its song choice closer to the performance, which people can find on Choral Society of Pensacola’s Facebook page and the event page.

Smokes said the group performs a wide range of music from classic artists, such as The Beatles, Aretha Franklin and Patti Smith, to newer artists, such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. They recently performed Billie Eilish’s “bad guy.”

Smoke cites a list of reasons why it’s a low-maintenance chance to sing—no auditions, no solos and no reading music. When audience members turn in their ticket, they will receive a lyric sheet with no music notes. They will choose the high part, mid part or low part, and the Choir! Choir! Choir! members will teach it to them.

Smoke doesn’t care which part you sing; he just wants you to sing.

“When I say, ‘Come sing with the Pensacola Choral Society,’ it’s been discouraging to hear so many people respond, ‘I can’t sing,’ or, ‘You don’t want to hear me sing,’” Smoke said. “I don’t think many of us are likely to be invited to the Metropolitan Opera to do a solo or to be a backup singer for Beyonce, but we can all sing.”

Few people can’t carry a tune, Smoke said, but most enjoy singing. Scientific studies show it’s beneficial psychologically and physically, he added.

“We don’t have very many opportunities,” Smoke said. “We sing ‘Happy Birthday’ at parties, ‘Auld Lang Syne’ on New Year’s and some Christmas carols. Offering people more opportunities to sing in a friendly, informal environment might encourage a singing community.”

CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR!

WHAT: An interactive singing event hosted by Choral Society of Pensacola

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6

WHERE: The REX Theatre, 18 N. Palafox

COST: $5

DETAILS: facebook.com/choralsocietyofpensacola