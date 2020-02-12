The Buzz – 2/13/20

Celebrating 100 Years

League of Women Voters Pensacola Bay Area is celebrating its centennial anniversary from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Pensacola State College Student Center, Bldg. 5, 1013 Underwood Ave.

In 1920, founder Carrie Chapman Catt believed that within five years, a League of Women Voters could give millions of women voters a crash course in civic engagement and launch them into the American political system. The League was a safe-haven for women, regardless of formal party affiliation, to find their voices on issues that mattered to them.

As one early leader described it, the League is “like a university without walls … whose members enter to learn and remain to shape the curriculum.”

As the organization approaches its 100th anniversary, we are reminded that government of the people, by the people and for the people cannot function without active involvement of the people. The League remains a force for change today because its members and supporters have never lost sight of the importance of the voice of the people.

House District 2 Tight

According to an Inweekly/Political Matrix poll of 625 likely Florida House District 2 voters, we found that 48.8% of the respondents were undecided about six months out. Challenger Cris Dosev had an eight-point lead over incumbent Alex Andrade, 29.6%-21.6%.

Dosev surprisingly was favored most by the 18-21 age group (42.4%), while Andrade had his highest percentage of support (40.2%) among Gen X, ages 35-64. The final GOP primary vote may hinge on the 65-plus age group, usually the largest voter bloc, where over 60% is undecided.

The likely GOP voters were called using an Interactive Voice Response system during the hours of 1-7 p.m. between Jan. 29-31. The margin of error for this study was +/- 4.5% with a confidence level of 95%.

Other Polls

Inweekly had Political Matrix poll 404 likely Republican voters in Escambia County Commission District 1. First-term incumbent Jeff Bergosh leads the crowded pack, which isn’t surprising this early in the campaign cycle, but Jesse Casey, who is running for the post for the third time, is close.

With 40.1% of the vote, Bergosh is trailed by Casey with 33.7%. Jonathan Owens, who recently got into the race, has 4.5%. Political newcomer Jimmie Trotter has 3%, and 18.8% are undecided. When the votes are broken down by age groups, Casey leads with the Millennials (22-34) and Gen X (35-44). Bergosh leads in the other age groups.

According to an Inweekly/Political Matrix poll of 580 likely State House District 1 voters, incumbent Mike Hill holds a strong lead versus challenger Michelle Salzman. In the survey, 51.4% supported Hill with 21.7% going toward Salzman, leaving the remainder 26.9% undecided. One telling part of the poll was that with Millennials, Salzman led with 40.9% compared to Hill’s 34.1% of the vote.

Carpenter Creek Workshop

Escambia County will host the first of four public workshops concerning the Carpenter Creek and Bayou Texar Revitalization Plan at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Booker T. Washington High School auditorium, 6000 College Parkway.

District 4 County Commissioner Robert Bender said the Carpenter Creek and Bayou Texar Watershed Management Plan is part of an overall effort to restore and improve the creek and the surrounding environment.

“This watershed management plan is an important part of the work that is already being done to improve the health of Carpenter Creek and Bayou Texar,” Commissioner Robert Bender said. “The county is already acquiring land along the creek to protect the water quality and the downstream watershed, and this plan will be the next step to securing the future of Carpenter Creek.”

Community input gathered from the workshops will be used to create an overall long-term plan to restore Carpenter Creek and Bayou Texar and to make the waterways more accessible for the community.

“Thanks to the hard work of citizens, advocacy groups and elected officials like my predecessor Mayor Robinson and Councilwoman Sherri Myers, the community has a growing awareness of Carpenter Creek,” Commissioner Bender said. “This watershed is not only an important piece to our environmental future, but with the input from this plan, we can make Carpenter Creek a natural asset to our quality of life as well.”

Seating for the workshop is limited, and registration is suggested. Citizens can register to attend at restorethewatershed.com.

Bowden Running

Last Thursday, Ginger Bowden Madden announced she would run for state attorney in the First Judicial Circuit of Florida, seeking to replace Bill Eddins, who is retiring.

Bowden Madden has served as an assistant state attorney for over 25 years prosecuting cases in every division of criminal court—circuit, county and juvenile court. She currently supervises assistant prosecutors serving in county and juvenile courts and has served as lead prosecutor in several innovative programs to include Florida’s first Veterans Treatment Court.

“I’m so excited to begin this new phase of public service by putting my name before the voters and earning their trust to lead this critically important office,” said Bowden Madden. “Our police, sheriffs’ offices and other first responders do a magnificent job as our first line of defense. It is the state attorney’s responsibility to see that work through to its proper conclusion, to put dangerous criminals behind bars and keep our neighborhoods safe.”

In a press release, Bowden Madden outlined her vision to keep Florida’s Panhandle safe—“As Florida continues to grow, we have seen a greater threat of human trafficking and gang activity creep into Northwest Florida. As a woman, and as a mother, I have zero tolerance for any threat to the safety and wellbeing of our children and most vulnerable, and I will work with our law enforcement to forcefully deal with that kind of criminal behavior. “

Bowden Madden sits on the board of directors of Shelter House. Both current and past civic involvement also includes Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down, Krewe of Bowlegs, Fort Walton Beach Junior League, the Stage Crafters Theatre, FSU Seminole Boosters and several supporting organizations for Choctawhatchee High School. She is currently a member of Shalimar First United Methodist Church.

Her oldest son, John, Jr., is a former felony prosecutor and is now a partner in the law firm of Campbell & Madden in Okaloosa County. Her other son, Mike, recently completed graduate school at Florida State University and works for the Wake Forest University football program. She comes from a football-rich family, as daughter to legendary Coach Bobby Bowden and sister to Coaches Tommy, Terry and Jeff Bowden.

“When I was growing up, teamwork and leadership came up in every conversation,” said Bowden Madden. “What I was taught then has followed me my whole life—no one can lead without first proving character and commitment. I’m pursuing this office because I’m committed to the citizens of our four counties—to keep them safe and protect our most vulnerable.”

Ambassadors Sought

United Way of West Florida (UWWF) invites locals to apply for the 2020-21 Ambassador Program.

By volunteering their time each month, these individuals help raise funds to meet critical needs in our community—addressing gaps in health, education and financial stability. Each ambassador supports multiple companies by planning and implementing successful fundraising campaigns.

The Ambassador Program is designed to help participants gain a better understanding of the needs of our community, all while building lasting relationships with current and future leaders in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. As an ambassador, participants will strengthen their leadership skills, build strong community connections and be part of something much larger than any one person or organization.

“In addition to igniting my passion for my community, serving as an ambassador gave me the opportunity to network and enhance my public speaking skills,” said Brooke Potrzeba of the 2019 Ambassador Class. “The program helped me learn more about the true needs within the areas of health, education and financial stability in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.”

The Ambassador program launches with participation in the Community Investment Panel, an opportunity that allows ambassadors and other panelists to witness and take part in how donations made to United Way of West Florida support local nonprofit agencies. Ambassadors make a time commitment of approximately 10 hours per month from March through December.

To become an ambassador or to learn more, download an application at uwwf.org. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 21. For more information, contact Development Manager Blaise Moehl at blaise.moehl@uwwf.org.

InHome Recovery

InHome Recovery Care (IRC) has brought a new addiction treatment approach that eliminates many of the barriers people identify when considering getting help for drug and alcohol problems. IRC offers an affordable, effective substance abuse treatment for those struggling with managing their daily lives and responsibilities to the patient’s home for a period that lasts between six months and a year.

“Our InHome Recovery model is the most innovative, comprehensive approach I have encountered in all of my time working in the substance abuse treatment field,” said Clinical Director Colleen Donovan Brown. “We provide evidence-based services in our clients’ homes for as long as a year. It just doesn’t get better than that, in my opinion.”

Mike Flounlacker, CEO and managing director of InHome Recovery Care, believes the country has taken a “broken approach to its continuum of care.”

“What we know is that the longer an individual receives professional care and support, the better their chances of success are,” said Flounlacker. “If you think about it—is it reasonable to expect that a person that has abused alcohol or drugs for several years can go to a treatment program for 30 or 60 days and completely reverse those behavioral patterns?”

InHome Recovery Care is licensed by the state of Florida and is available now. Many of the treatment costs may be covered by insurance. For more information about InHome Recovery Care for you or someone you know, visit inhomerecoverycare.com.

Cat-tastic

Pensacola’s locally-owned country radio station Cat Country 98.7 has been nominated as Radio Station of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. This will be Cat Country 98.7’s 10th nomination in the last 16 years, and the station has previously won this award in 2006, 2009 and 2011.

Dave Hoxeng, owner of Cat Country 98.7, said, “I’m so proud of our whole team. From morning to night, they are passionate about country music and our community and how the two work together in Pensacola.”

Financial Aid Day

Pensacola State College’s Financial Aid Day will be noon-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Student Center, Bldg. 5, on the Pensacola campus, 1000 College Blvd.

Admissions, advising and financial aid counselors will be available to help new and returning students and their parents get started at Pensacola State College. Potential students can ask questions, use the computer lab for online forms and receive one-on-one assistance.

“Knowledgeable volunteers will be on hand to walk attendees through the entire process,” said Kathy Dutremble, Pensacola State’s dean of Student Services and Enrollment Services. “And if potential students and parents are stumped by FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) forms, they can receive personal help filling out and submitting the FAFSA form. The FAFSA form is a mandatory first step to receiving financial aid.”

To complete FAFSA, please bring FSA ID—apply at fsaid.ed.gov—2018 IRS tax transcript and W-2 statements (or Form 1099), Social Security number, driver’s license or another valid photo ID, alien registration card or Certificate of Naturalization, untaxed income records for 2018 (if applicable), Social Security benefits, veterans non-education benefits (disability compensation), most recent military LES (active-duty), DD214 and value of 2018 child support received and/or paid.

Attendees should enter the Student Center from Underwood Avenue. For more information, email fava@pensacolastate.edu.

Living Shores Workshop

Escambia County will host the first public workshop concerning the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 333 Commerce St.

The Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project is a large-scale living shoreline project in Pensacola Bay with the goal of creating 200 acres of aquatic habitat. The project encompasses three sites—Site A, White Island; Site B, Eastern Shore of NAS Pensacola; and Site C, Southern Shore of NAS Pensacola.

The design of this project is funded by the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council through RESTORE Act Pot 2 funds in the amount of $217,000 and through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Defense Infrastructure Grant funds in the amount of $375,000. Volkert Engineering and South Coast Engineers were selected to design the project. Visit myescambia.com for more details.

The public workshop will include project overview, one-on-one opportunity to ask questions and time to present Escambia County with written or verbal comments.

Mark Your Calendar

DIB Parking & Traffic Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Bowden Building, Room #1, 120 Church St.

Pensacola City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Pensacola City Hall, Council Chambers, 222 W. Main St.

Brownsville Neighborhood Cleanup starts at 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. The general cleanup area is south of Fairfield Drive, west of North Z Street and north of Mobile Highway. Visit myescambia.com/cleanup for more details.

Escambia County Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 S. Palafox. Open forum begins at 4:30 p.m.