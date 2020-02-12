2020 Valentine’s Day Calendar

Whether you want to eat a special meal or see a special show (or both, really, if we’re talking a proper date night), here’s a round-up of events to pick from.

VALENTINE’S DAY CALENDAR

Thursday 2.13

GALENTINE’S AND FAMILY DESSERT EVENING 4 p.m. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

CREATIONS WITH CHRISSY: DIY HEART FELT FLORALS 6-8 p.m. $25. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

VALENTINE’S DAY CELEBRATION 6-8 p.m. $15-$20. First Dance Ballroom Studio, 913 Gulf Breeze Parkway, #35A, Harbourtown Village

GALENTINE’S DAY 6-9 p.m. Donation drive for I Support the Girls. Bring a box of pads or tampons, or suggested donation of $10. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

LOVE AND CACAO 6:30 p.m. $35-$45. Chocolate-making class.

Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 3014 N. Ninth Ave., Ste. B. facebook.com/asherandbee

EASY TO LOVE 7:30 p.m. $25-$50. One-night only concert from Pensacola Opera and Pensacola Children’s Chorus. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com

COLLEGE NIGHT TRAFFIC LIGHT PARTY 10 p.m. Show your marital status with red, green, or yellow signs. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Friday 2.14

VALENTINE’S DAY AT FISH HOUSE Lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dinner from 3 p.m. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

VALENTINE’S DAY AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE Lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner from 5 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

VALENTINE’ DAY AT ANGELENA’S Lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner from 5 p.m. Angelena’s Italian Ristorante, 101 E. Intendencia St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

VALENTINE’S DAY AT FIVE SISTERS BLUES CAFÉ Lunch service from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with dinner service following. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

VALENTINE’S DAY LUNCH AND LEARN Noon. $25. So Gourmet 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER + WINE 4-10:30 p.m. $45 per person, $95 per couple, includes bottle of wine. South Market, 232 E. Main St. facebook.com/eatsouthmarket

VALENTINE’S DINNER AT V. PAUL’S $49. Fixed-price four-course meal. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

DINNER AT HILTON PENSACOLA 5-8 p.m. $75 per person, $120 per couple. Hilton Pensacola, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

VALENTINE’S DINNER AT SEVILLE QUARTER 5-9 p.m. $55 per person. Three-course dinner with wine pairings available. For reservations, call 434-6211. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VALENTINE’S DINNER AT RED FISH BLUE FISH 5-10 p.m. $50 per person, $80 per couple. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL AT UNION PUBLIC HOUSE 5-10:30 p.m. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. facebook.com/unionpensacola

VALENTINE’S DINNER FOR TWO 6-8:30 p.m. Frank and Lola Love Pensacola, 165 Ft. Pickens Road. Call 934-8670 for reservations.

VALENTINE’S MURDER DINNER THEATER 6:30-9 p.m. $40. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. frazierscountrywines.com

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

BIG DEAL BURLESQUE VALENTINE’S DAY SHOW 8 p.m. $12-$35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

EMO PROM: PENSACOLA FOR LOVERS EDITION 10 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com