2020 Valentine’s Day Calendar

Author: admin
Post Date: 2020-02-12 16:00:38
Found in: A&E
Tags: Valentine's Day,
Whether you want to eat a special meal or see a special show (or both, really, if we’re talking a proper date night), here’s a round-up of events to pick from.
VALENTINE’S DAY CALENDAR
Thursday 2.13
GALENTINE’S AND FAMILY DESSERT EVENING 4 p.m. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie
CREATIONS WITH CHRISSY: DIY HEART FELT FLORALS 6-8 p.m. $25. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
VALENTINE’S DAY CELEBRATION 6-8 p.m. $15-$20. First Dance Ballroom Studio, 913 Gulf Breeze Parkway, #35A, Harbourtown Village
GALENTINE’S DAY 6-9 p.m. Donation drive for I Support the Girls. Bring a box of pads or tampons, or suggested donation of $10. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola
LOVE AND CACAO 6:30 p.m. $35-$45. Chocolate-making class.
Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 3014 N. Ninth Ave., Ste. B. facebook.com/asherandbee
EASY TO LOVE 7:30 p.m. $25-$50. One-night only concert from Pensacola Opera and Pensacola Children’s Chorus. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com
COLLEGE NIGHT TRAFFIC LIGHT PARTY 10 p.m. Show your marital status with red, green, or yellow signs. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Friday 2.14
VALENTINE’S DAY AT FISH HOUSE Lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dinner from 3 p.m. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
VALENTINE’S DAY AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE Lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner from 5 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
VALENTINE’ DAY AT ANGELENA’S Lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner from 5 p.m. Angelena’s Italian Ristorante, 101 E. Intendencia St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
VALENTINE’S DAY AT FIVE SISTERS BLUES CAFÉ Lunch service from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with dinner service following. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
VALENTINE’S DAY LUNCH AND LEARN Noon. $25. So Gourmet 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER + WINE 4-10:30 p.m. $45 per person, $95 per couple, includes bottle of wine. South Market, 232 E. Main St. facebook.com/eatsouthmarket
VALENTINE’S DINNER AT V. PAUL’S $49. Fixed-price four-course meal. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
DINNER AT HILTON PENSACOLA 5-8 p.m. $75 per person, $120 per couple. Hilton Pensacola, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
VALENTINE’S DINNER AT SEVILLE QUARTER 5-9 p.m. $55 per person. Three-course dinner with wine pairings available. For reservations, call 434-6211. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
VALENTINE’S DINNER AT RED FISH BLUE FISH 5-10 p.m. $50 per person, $80 per couple. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach
VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL AT UNION PUBLIC HOUSE 5-10:30 p.m. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. facebook.com/unionpensacola
VALENTINE’S DINNER FOR TWO 6-8:30 p.m. Frank and Lola Love Pensacola, 165 Ft. Pickens Road. Call 934-8670 for reservations.
VALENTINE’S MURDER DINNER THEATER 6:30-9 p.m. $40. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. frazierscountrywines.com
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
BIG DEAL BURLESQUE VALENTINE’S DAY SHOW 8 p.m. $12-$35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
EMO PROM: PENSACOLA FOR LOVERS EDITION 10 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
Author: admin
Post Date: 2020-02-12 16:00:38
Found in: A&E
Tags: Valentine's Day,