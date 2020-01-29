2020 Rising Stars
A critical part of our community’s progress is the retention of young talent. Since the inception of our weekly newspaper, we’ve accepted this premise and worked to create an environment that would help those under the age of 40 prosper.
We recognized that too many of our best and brightest were leaving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties after repeatedly being told to wait their turns. Inweekly refused to accept the status quo.
In 2006, we facilitated the creation of the Pensacola Young Professionals to help those under the age of 40 get a seat at the decision-making table. We saw the proposed Community Maritime Park as a public-private partnership that would catapult the city of Pensacola to the next level of growth and economic success and foster an environment for young professionals to thrive.
After the park referendum passed, Inweekly took another step. In 2008, we created Rising Stars to recognize those young leaders seen by their peers, clients and bosses as up-and-coming leaders in their fields and the community. It has been a source of pride for this newspaper to see many of them move on to further success and become major influencers in our community, region and state.
Every January, we select 64 men and women from a field of over 200 nominations that come from various professions—including doctors, nurses, lawyers, accountants, artists, teachers and entrepreneurs. At first, we worried that we might run out of professionals to honor, but the list of nominations has steadily grown.
With the Rising Class of 2020, Inweekly will have recognized 705 up-and-coming leaders over the past dozen years. This class, like its predecessors, will be difference makers. We look forward to seeing their contributions to our community.
List of 2020 Rising Stars
Payton Anderson
Scott Bemiss
Lacey Berry
Samantha Breedlove
Erica Callaway Karr
Chris Cobb
Courtney Cobia
Jackie Coonan
Kennyattah Cox
Chris Crawford
Morgan Crawford
Nicholas Croghan
Donna Dickey
Daniel Duran
Samantha Eckiss
Christopher Faron
Jacob Fischer
Blaine Flynn
Hana Frenette
Jacob German
Brenton Goodman
Steven Gray
Clare Haenszel
Joshua Harris
Freddie Haydn-Slater
Jennifer Henry
Katie Hudon
Marc Huff
Melissa Jernigan
Amanda Kaderavek
Molly Kincaide
Brett Lemox
Alfred Lojo
Mikayla Maracle
Matthew Massey
Therese Felth McKenzie
Tiffany Meece
Anamarie Mixson
Danielle Mullet
Clinton Murphy
Heather Neese
Jenny Noonan
Jimmy Orum
Brianne Perciballi
Gary “Bubba” Peters
Geoffrey Pittman
Mary Pittman
Jamila Richardson
Marcina Rogers
Justin Saxton
Rachel Sheffield
Sigrid Solgard
Andrew Spencer
Anna Striano
Brittany Svoboda
Kristin Taylor
Shelby Tudor
Ryan Utter
Stephan Vance
Pam VanNess
Casey White
Quinton Williams
Christopher Wooten
Charlotte Yarbrough
