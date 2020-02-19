2020 Mardi Gras Calendar

Thursday 2.20

MARDI GRAS THEMED MUSIC BINGO 7-10 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

Friday 2.21

KREWE OF LAFITTE ILLUMINATED PARADE 6:30 p.m. Palafox and Government streets. kreweoflafitte.com

2TONE’S MARDI GRAS BIRTHDAY BALL 8 p.m.-midnight. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

Saturday 2.22

MARDI GRAS PARADE TIKI PARTY 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

UWF FOOTBALL PRE-PARADE MEETUP 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Team, staff and Coach Pete Shinnick and special guests will be available for photo ops and signing a special commemorative poster. Corner of Spring and Garden streets. pensacolamardigras.com

MARDI GRAS PARTY Noon-5 p.m. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony

MARDI GRAS STREET DANCE Noon. Sabine Sandbar, 712 Pensacola Beach Blvd. pensacolabeachmardigras.com

PRE-PARADE KREWE ROYALTY SECOND LINE 1-2 p.m. Corner of Palafox and Government streets. pensacolamardigras.com

PENSACOLA MARDI GRAS GRAND PARADE 2 p.m. With Grand Marshals UWF Football team and coach Pete Shinnick. Palafox and Garden streets. pensacolamardigras.com

Sunday 2.23

LAISSEZ LES BONS TEMPS ROULER: CELEBRATE MARDI GRAS AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurant.com

KREWE OF WRECKS PARADE 2 p.m. Via De Luna Drive, Pensacola Beach. pensacolamardigras.com

MARDI GRAS PARTY AT SANDSHAKER 3-7 p.m. Live music from Fortag. Sandshaker, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

MURDER MYSTERY MARDI GRAS DINNER THEATRE 7-9:30 p.m. $45. Garden & Grain, 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

Monday 2.24

KREWE OF WRECKS RED BEANS AND RICE LUNCHEON 11 a.m. Free admission. Benefit luncheon for local charities. Sandshaker parking lot, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. pensacolabeachmardigras.com

Tuesday 2.25

PENSACOLA MARDI GRAS FAT TUESDAY PRISCUS CELEBRATION 5 p.m. Watch the crowning of the new king and queen to rule over the 2021 Mardi Gras season. Downtown Pensacola. pensacolamardigras.com

MARDI GRAS PENSACOLA PRISCUS PROCESSION 5 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

KREWE OF COMA ROYAL CORONATION 6 p.m. Wear your lighted/flashing outfits and accessories. Sandshaker, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

SHOE BOX FLOAT COMPETITION 8 p.m. No cost to attend. Open to all ages. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via De Luna. pensacolabeachmardigras.com