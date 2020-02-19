2020 Mardi Gras Calendar

Author: admin
Thursday 2.20
MARDI GRAS THEMED MUSIC BINGO 7-10 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
Friday 2.21
KREWE OF LAFITTE ILLUMINATED PARADE 6:30 p.m. Palafox and Government streets. kreweoflafitte.com
2TONE’S MARDI GRAS BIRTHDAY BALL 8 p.m.-midnight. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
Saturday 2.22
MARDI GRAS PARADE TIKI PARTY 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
UWF FOOTBALL PRE-PARADE MEETUP 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Team, staff and Coach Pete Shinnick and special guests will be available for photo ops and signing a special commemorative poster. Corner of Spring and Garden streets. pensacolamardigras.com
MARDI GRAS PARTY Noon-5 p.m. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony
MARDI GRAS STREET DANCE Noon. Sabine Sandbar, 712 Pensacola Beach Blvd. pensacolabeachmardigras.com
PRE-PARADE KREWE ROYALTY SECOND LINE 1-2 p.m. Corner of Palafox and Government streets. pensacolamardigras.com
PENSACOLA MARDI GRAS GRAND PARADE 2 p.m. With Grand Marshals UWF Football team and coach Pete Shinnick. Palafox and Garden streets. pensacolamardigras.com
Sunday 2.23
LAISSEZ LES BONS TEMPS ROULER: CELEBRATE MARDI GRAS AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurant.com
KREWE OF WRECKS PARADE 2 p.m. Via De Luna Drive, Pensacola Beach. pensacolamardigras.com
MARDI GRAS PARTY AT SANDSHAKER 3-7 p.m. Live music from Fortag. Sandshaker, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
MURDER MYSTERY MARDI GRAS DINNER THEATRE 7-9:30 p.m. $45. Garden & Grain, 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
Monday 2.24
KREWE OF WRECKS RED BEANS AND RICE LUNCHEON 11 a.m. Free admission. Benefit luncheon for local charities. Sandshaker parking lot, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. pensacolabeachmardigras.com
Tuesday 2.25
PENSACOLA MARDI GRAS FAT TUESDAY PRISCUS CELEBRATION 5 p.m. Watch the crowning of the new king and queen to rule over the 2021 Mardi Gras season. Downtown Pensacola. pensacolamardigras.com
MARDI GRAS PENSACOLA PRISCUS PROCESSION 5 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
KREWE OF COMA ROYAL CORONATION 6 p.m. Wear your lighted/flashing outfits and accessories. Sandshaker, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
SHOE BOX FLOAT COMPETITION 8 p.m. No cost to attend. Open to all ages. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via De Luna. pensacolabeachmardigras.com
